Watch, stream Olympic qualifying: Shaun White seeks halfpipe redemption

The road to the 2018 Winter Games for the top American snowboarders and freeskiers runs through Breckenridge, Colo., on Friday and Saturday as the Dew Tour plays host to the next round of Olympic qualifying. With a win, several competitors could book their ticket to the Olympics in halfpipe and slopestyle.

But not Shaun White. The two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboard halfpipe finished a puzzling third in the opening Olympic qualifier for the Americans at Copper Mountain last weekend behind American Ben Ferguson and the winner, 2014 Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan.

"I'm a little disappointed with my score," White told Jason Blevins of The Denver Post about the third-place score after stomping a clean run that included a front-double 1400 jump and his signature Double McTwist 1260, good for 89.25 points. "I really thought I was going to bump up. I thought it was worth second place," he said. "I'm a little confused right now."

Here's the run:

First Olympic Qualifier of the season went great. Stoked to be on the podium with @ayumuhirano1129 and @ben_ferguson! #Snowboarding #Olympics #tagafriend 🎥:@tobymiller A post shared by Shaun White (@shaunwhite) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

While White can't punch his ticket with a win in the men's snowboard halfpipe at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, he can make things much easier for himself in the final two qualifiers in January. In his quest to win a third Olympic gold, he's already overcome two brutal crashes earlier this season that took him away from training. He pulled out of an FIS World Cup event in New Zealand in September after a slam in the pipe sent him to the hospital with a badly bruised hip and liver. In October, he was working on a new trick in New Zealand when he crashed again, needing 62 stitches to close the cuts on his face.

Other stars in this week's qualifiers include Chloe Kim (women's snowboard halfpipe), David Wise (men's ski halfpipe) and Julia Marino (women's snowboard slopestyle). Here is the full list of U.S. athletes who can qualify with a win this weekend:

Ben Ferguson (snowboard halfpipe)

Chloe Kim (snowboard halfpipe)



Chris Corning (snowboard slopestyle)



Red Gerard (snowboard slopestyle)



Jamie Anderson (snowboard slopestyle)

Julia Marino (snowboard slopestyle)



David Wise (ski halfpipe)



Torin Yater-Wallace (ski halfpipe)



Maddie Bowman (ski halfpipe)



Devin Logan (ski halfpipe)



Maggie Voisin (ski slopestyle)



Event schedule from Breckenridge

Friday

Men's Ski Halfpipe: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.



Women's Ski Halfpipe: 12:45-1:30 p.m.



Men's Snowboard Halfpipe: 2:30-3:45 p.m.



Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: 4:15-5 p.m.



Saturday

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle: 11-11:45 a.m.



Men's Snowboard Slopestyle: 12:15-1:30 p.m.



Men's Ski Slopestyle: 2:30-3:45 p.m.



Women's Ski Slopestyle: 4:15-5 p.m.



How to watch

Location : Breckenridge, Colorado



: Breckenridge, Colorado Channel : NBC Sports, Olympic Channel (check local listings)



: NBC Sports, Olympic Channel (check local listings) Stream, desktop: fuboTV (try for free)



TV times on NBC: