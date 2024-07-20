Canada begin the defense of their title when the 2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer tournament gets underway on July 25. The competition commences one day before the Opening Ceremony takes place in Paris. After winning the bronze medal in each of the previous two Olympic Games, the Canadians defeated Sweden on penalties in 2020 to capture gold. They take on New Zealand in their first group-stage match before facing host France and Colombia.

The latest 2024 Olympics odds list Canada at +1600 (risk $100 to win $1,600), while the United States are +160 favorites. Spain are +200 and France are +375, while 2016 gold medal winner Germany sit at +1000 in the 2024 Olympic Games odds. Before locking in any 2024 Summer Olympics futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down the 2024 Olympics women's soccer tournament from every possible angle and revealed which teams you should back and which teams you should completely avoid. You can visit SportsLine now to see his 2024 Summer Olympics picks.

Top 2024 Summer Olympics predictions

One surprise: Green is avoiding France, who did not qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games. In fact, the French participated in only two of the previous seven Summer Olympics and are looking to earn a spot on the medal podium for the first time. They finished fourth in their initial appearance in 2012, losing to Canada in the bronze medal match of the London Games, before being eliminated by the Canadians in the quarterfinals four years later in Rio.

As the hosts of the 2024 Summer Games, France will be inspired to earn their first Olympic medal. They also will be motivated to succeed for manager Herve Renard, who plans to step down at tournament's end after less than two years on the job. The French, who are grouped with defending Olympic champion Canada, Colombia and New Zealand, are hoping Eugenie Le Sommer has some gas left in the tank. The 35-year-old forward is the team's all-time leading scorer with 93 goals in 192 international matches, including three tallies during Olympic play. Green, however, is concerned about France's track record on big stages.

"France have won just one major tournament, the 2017 SheBelieves Cup," he said. "Recent campaigns have been scuppered by injuries to key players and infighting amongst the squad. Les Bleus are No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings, but they were comprehensively outplayed by Spain in the Nations League final earlier this year, so it is hard to justify betting on them to win Olympic gold." See more predictions from Green at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Olympics women's soccer picks

Green has analyzed the 2024 Olympics women's soccer tournament field from every angle and revealed which teams to back and fade, including a longshot who has a chance to shock the world and go all the way. He's only sharing his top picks here.

Who is Green backing to win the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games, and which longshot can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Martin Green's 2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer futures bets and analysis, all from the proven soccer expert who has been profitable across multiple leagues.

2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer odds

United States +160

Spain +200

France +375

Germany +1000

Brazil +1600

Canada +1600

Japan +1600

Australia +2000

Colombia +3500

Nigeria +10000

Zambia +10000

New Zealand +15000