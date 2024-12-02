A referee's controversial decision turned into violence during a soccer match in southeast Guinea on Monday. According to Reuters, 56 people were killed in the chaotic scene.

The deaths occurred during the final of a tournament that was honoring Guinea military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, at a stadium in Nzerekore, which is one of the largest cities in West Africa.

Fans ended up throwing stones in protest of the controversial call, which occurred after a red card was handed out in the 82nd minute of the match. Government officials maintained that an investigation will take place regarding the violent incident.

"The stone-throwing started and the police joined in, firing tear gas. In the rush and scramble that followed, I saw people fall to the ground, girls and children trampled underfoot. It was horrible," a witness told Reuters.

The crowd proceeded to leave the stadium after the controversial referee's decision, and that's when the chaos began. There was a dangerous scrum at the exits to the stadium, and several people could be seen attempting to climb over the highs walls in order to escape from the chaos.

Alpha Conde, president of the nation until he was ousted in 2021, stated that the soccer match wasn't properly organized as the country deals with a turbulent time. Doumbouya is slated to hold elections after he rose to power following the 2021 coup.

A city official told Reuters that many of the victims were minors, and became injured when the police began firing tear gas into the crowd. Victims could be seen lined up on the ground in videos that were posted on social media.

National Alliance for Change and Democracy, an opposition group, stated that authorities were responsibility for organizing tournaments that would gain political support for Doumbouya prior to the long-awaited presidential election. Doumbouya had previopusly proposed a two-year transition to elections back in 2022 after negotiating with West Africa's political and economic bloc, but hadn't moved towards organizing a vote.

Reuters also reported that security forces used excessive force in Sunday's situation, including tear gas and gunfire.

Monday's disaster was the latest in a long line of deadly disasters at soccer stadiums around the world dating back to 2001.

Most recently, at least 125 people were killed following a soccer match in East Java, Indonesia, in October 2022. The match involved Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, and Arema FC supporters stormed the pitch at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang. Police ended up firing tear gas, which triggered dozens getting crushed and being suffocated.

Some of the more notable soccer stadium disasters include:

January 2022, Cameroon: At least eight people were killed and 38 more were injured during a crush at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon prior to the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match against Comoros.

February 2012, Egypt: Fans rioted at the conclusion of a match between rivals Al-Masry and Al-Ahly in the city of Port Said. There were at least 73 people that were killed and more than 1,000 people were injured. The Egyptian league was suspended for two years as a result.

March 2009, Ivory Coast: At least 19 people were killed at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium prior to a World Cup soccer qualifying match against Malawi.

May 2001, Ghana: There were an estimated 126 people killed in a crush at Accra's main soccer stadium when police fired tear gas at rioting fans.

April 2001, South Africa: At least 43 people were crushed to death when supporters attempted to force their way onto the pitch at Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium midway through a top South African league match.

Following Monday's horrific scene, the Confederation of African Football revealed that they were working with FIFA to combat overcrowding and other safety issues in stadiums all around the continent of Africa.