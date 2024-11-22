AC Milan will host Juventus on Saturday for one of the biggest matchups of the season, as the Rossoneri face Thiago Motta's side after a strong start of the year. Juventus are currently sitting sixth, but only two points behind Napoli, the current Serie A leaders. AC Milan are slightly behind, but still seventh with 18 points with one game in hand. The game against Juventus becomes a great chance for Christian Pulisic and his teammates to make their place in table look better. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 23 | 12 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +120; Draw: +220; Juventus +240

Team news

AC Milan: The home side have an almost full squad available and Fonseca can count on both USMNT stars Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic in the potential starting lineup. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata is back at the best of his form after suffering a minor injury before the International break and will play alongside the two Americans and Rafael Leao in the attack.



Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Emerson Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Reijnders, Fofana; Musah, Pulisic, Leao; Morata.

Juventus: On the other hand, Juventus have to deal with multiple injuries including the latest ACL injury of Juan Cabal who will miss the rest of the season, and striker Dusan Vlahovic who will be replaced for the AC Milan game by USMNT striker Timothy Weah, who will play as a central striker.

Potential Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Weah.

Prediction

The home side showed to be very strong against the big teams this season while they struggled more against smaller teams. For this, and also for the injuries that are affecting Motta's team, they are the favourites. Pick: AC Milan 2, Juventus 1.