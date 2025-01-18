Roma star attacker Paulo Dybala was spotted with actor Timothée Chalamet after his team's Serie A win over Genoa, stopping to take a photo with the star of Dune and other works. Chalamet was in attendance for Roma's game against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico as part of a tour of Rome to promote his new film, "A Complete Unknown."

A soccer match was a fitting stop as part of Chalamet's tour, as he is a hardcore fan of Saint-Etienne owing to his French heritage. Chalamet's new film, a biopic in which he plays Bob Dylan, was released in theaters in the United Kingdom this past week.

Chalamet has made several appearances at sporting events across the world in recent months. He appeared as a guest picker on "College Gameday" where he showed up many of the regular commentators by being the only one to correctly pick a game between Ohio and Miami (Ohio). He's also been spotted a numerous New York Knicks games over the years.

Roma prevailed 3-1 over Genoa, firmly controlling the game in terms of possession and shots on goal. One of Roma's goals came in part thanks to Dybala, who was credited with an assist on a goal by teammate Stephan El Shaarawy. The victory improved Roma to 7-6-8 in the Italian Serie A standings.