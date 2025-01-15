Tamworth forward Chris Wreh did not make himself available for Tuesday's Birmingham Senior Cup match against Boldmere St. Michaels because he disapproved of his club's limited response to the racial abuse he suffered after their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Wreh was a second half substitute for the non-league Tamworth against the Premier League side, playing the remainder of the match as the Lambs took Spurs to 30 minutes of extra time before losing. After the match, the New York-born player shared screenshots of racist abuse he received on social media from a Tamworth fan who was upset with the defeat.

He received the support of fans and manager Andy Peaks, and the incident was also reported to local police. In a statement issued on social media on Tuesday, though, Wreh said he was "disappointed" that the club did not make a public statement and that one Tamworth official hoped to "keep the matter internal."

"Incidents like this highlight the ongoing issue of racism," Wreh wrote on social media. "It is shameful to be racially abused by someone simply because they lost a bet, but sadly this happens all too often. While I have the utmost respect for my manager, who has supported me throughout this issue, I am disappointed that the club has not publicly supported me yet, which has left me feeling confused and disappointed. At no point was I asked if I was OK, instead I was informed that the silence was due to a desire to keep the matter internal. I cannot agree with or condone this approach. If these incidents are kept 'in-house', they will never be addressed. I hope everyone understands my reasons for speaking out."

Tamworth issued a statement on Wednesday in support of Wreh, adding that they are cooperating with law enforcement.

"Club officials are continuing to liaise with our dedicated football officer and other policing partners to assist with their initial enquiries," they said in a statement issued on social media. "Representing the club, first team Manager Andy Peaks has been and continues to be in communication with Chris throughout this deplorable racial posting which has been recognized by Chris. We will continue to support Chris with the extensive work that's going on behind the scenes to bring the person responsible to justice."

Wreh has been with Tamworth, who are 16th in the National League, since 2023.