Lionel Messi and Argentina meet Canada in a 2024 Copa America semifinal matchup on Tuesday as the Argentinians look for back-to-back Copa America championships. Argentina, which defeated Canada 2-0 in Group A action on June 20, won the 2021 title with a 1-0 victory over host Brazil. Argentina, a 15-time champion between the South American Championship and Copa America, advanced with a 4-2 edge in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Thursday. Canada, competing in the event for the first time, finished sixth last year at the Concacaf Gold Cup. They advanced with a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks over Venezuela after playing to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Argentina vs. Canada money line: Argentina -280, Draw +340, Canada +900

Argentina vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Canada to advance: Argentina -700, Canada +400

ARG: Argentina have outscored their opponents 6-1 in the tournament

CAN: Canada have posted a 2-3-2 record since Copa America qualifying in March

Why you should back Argentina

The star-studded Argentinian lineup are led by captain Messi. The 37-year-old has been a member of the national team since 2005. In 185 appearances, he has registered 108 goals. He had a career-high 18 goals in 14 matches in 2022. A longtime member of Barcelona in La Liga, he has played parts of the past two seasons for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in the United States and Canada. In 29 appearances for Miami, he has registered 25 goals.

Forward Lautaro Martinez is having a solid tournament, with four goals in four matches, including both goals in a 2-0 win over Peru during the group stage. The 26-year-old has been a key component to the Argentinian offense since joining the side in 2018. In 62 appearances for the national team, he has scored 28 goals. He has seven goals in eight appearances in 2024. He has two multi-goal performances since June 14, when Argentina defeated Guatemala 4-1 in an international friendly. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Canada

Forward Jonathan David helps power the Canadian attack. The 24-year-old first joined the national team in 2018, and he has been a major producer on offense. In 53 matches, he has registered 27 goals, including the only goal in a 1-0 win over Peru during the group stage on June 25. David plays professionally in France for Lille of Ligue 1. This past season, he scored 19 goals in 34 league matches.

Also helping power the offense is forward Cyle Larin. The 29-year-old joined the Canadian team in 2014, and in 72 appearances has registered 29 goals. In a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in 2024 Copa America qualifying playoff action in March, he scored the match's first goal. His best year with the team was in 2021, when he scored 14 goals in 13 matches. Larin plays professionally in Spain. As a member of Mallorca, he scored seven goals in 42 total appearances, including tournament play. See which team to pick here.

