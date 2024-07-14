Lionel Messi leads Argentina against James Rodriguez and Colombia on Sunday in the 2024 Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both of these teams have been dominant in this tournament en route to the championship match. Argentina went 3-0 in the group stage, finishing with a +5 goal differential. On the flip side, Colombia were 2-0-1 in their three group-stage outings. Argentina cruised to a 2-0 victory over Canada in the semifinals, while Colombia knocked off Uruguay 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for the entire second half.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Argentina are the +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Argentina vs. Colombia odds, while Colombia are +340 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Argentina are -200 to lift the trophy, while Colombia are +162. Before locking in any Colombia vs. Argentina picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Colombia vs. Argentina from every angle and locked in his picks and 2024 Copa America predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Argentina vs. Colombia:

Argentina vs. Colombia 90-minute money line: Argentina +105, Colombia +340, Draw +190

Argentina vs. Colombia over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -190, Under +140)

Argentina vs. Colombia to lift the trophy: Argentina -200, Colombia +162

ARG: In the 2024 Copa America, Argentina have put up eight goals in five matches

COL: Colombia's goal differential (+10) ranks first in the 2024 Copa America

Argentina vs. Colombia picks: See picks here

Why you should back Colombia

This group has been tough to stop due to their ability to spread the ball around offensively. The Colombians have the most goals in this tournament with 12 with four players scoring twice. Colombia finished the group stage with two wins and one draw. In addition, they logged a +4 goal differential and secured seven total points.

Forward Luis Diaz is able to generate consistent offensive chances. Diaz has terrific power and the strength to overpower defenders. The 27-year-old changes directions with ease as well. In the 2023-24 English Premier season for Liverpool, Diaz notched eight goals and five assists. Additionally, he recorded two total goals on eight shots in this tournament. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Argentina

Argentina owns a diverse offensive attack with the ability to put pressure on the defense. Forward Julián Alvarez moves well off the ball and knows how to strike in the open field. The 24-year-old finished with 11 goals and nine assists on 34 shots on target for Manchester City last season. In this tournament, Alvarez has recorded two goals on eight shots.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provides his group with a playmaker who receivers passes in the middle of the pitch. He has a great touch on his passes. The 25-year-old is tied for a team-high in assists (2). Midfielder Enzo Fernandez is an aggressive presence when pressing for the ball and changes directions with ease. He's also logged two assists with six total shots. Last season for Chelsea, Fernandez finished with three goals and three assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Argentina vs. Colombia picks

Eimer has broken down Colombia vs. Argentina from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that returns around +200. He's sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Colombia vs. Argentina? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was red-hot in 2023, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.