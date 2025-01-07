Arsenal and Newcastle United square off in what could be an electric EFL Cup semifinal match on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Gunners enter the first leg on a 14-game unbeaten streak, while the Magpies have won six straight across all competitions. Newcastle most recently defeated Tottenham, while Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Brighton their last time out. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Newcastle odds list the Gunners as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Newcastle as the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Newcastle date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Arsenal vs. Newcastle time: 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Newcastle live stream: Paramount+

EFL Cup picks for Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the EFL Cup picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05), among others.

For Arsenal vs. Newcastle, Green is backing the match to end in a draw for a plus-money payout. The expert acknowledges that Newcastle is the healthier team and has been in top form over their current undefeated stretch. That being said, Arsenal are still playing well despite dealing with a laundry list of injuries and could turn more attention to this competition with a Premier League title being such a long shot.



Green also notes that home field advantage has played a big role in the head-to-head matchup in recent seasons, which could give the injury-riddled Gunners a boost.

"Ultimately, they may cancel one another out and draw this game, setting the stage for an epic second leg next month," Green told SportsLine.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the EFL Cup.