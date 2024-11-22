Arsenal return to Premier League action with a simple task ahead of them in the coming weeks. If they are to close the nine point gap on Liverpool they are going to need to get on the sort of winning run that has eluded them over the first 11 games of the campaign. Their first attempt could well be a tricky one. Nottingham Forest are the only team to have beaten the league leaders so far this season and their resolute defense has fired them into fifth spot in the table, trailing the Gunners only on goal difference.

Not since March 1989 have Forest won at Arsenal in the league, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side are impressive road operators with five wins and two draws from their last seven. Making that six from eight would be quite the way to spoil Mikel Arteta's big day as he celebrates 250 games in charge of Arsenal. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, November 23 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, November 23 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -250; Draw +360; Nottingham Forest +850

Team news

Arsenal: The presence of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard on the training field on Friday was welcome news for an Arsenal side whose injury problems never seem to fully ease. The latter limped out of Belgium's defeat to Israel but that proved to be a contact injury. Saka and Rice had not even joined up with England but Arteta confirmed they had had "partial sessions" while Calafiori, out for a month with a knee issue, is also on the comeback trail.

Arteta meanwhile confirmed that Ben White will be out for "months," CBS Sports understands between two and three of them. Takehiro Tomiyasu might have been able to ease the pressure on the right back position but he will be away from the club for several weeks after multiple setbacks in his recovery from a knee injury. "He's one of the guys where the only thing he wants to do is to work 24 hours to get better and he feels terrible when he's not fit, so it's a real shame," said Arteta. "We're going to give him the best opportunity to try and unlock something to help him to have him back as quickly as possible, but I think we need to be patient."

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Odegaard, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Nottingham Forest: Nuno opted to play his cards close to his chest in his pre-match press conference, stating that there's "some situations to manage and decide" in a squad that otherwise does not appear to have major issues. Ola Aina and Elliott Anderson both returned from international duty early but are expected to be available. Long term absentees Danilo and Ibrahima Sangare will not recover in time while there was some doubt about Ramon Sosa, yet to arrive back from international duty when Nuno spoke to the media.

Whoever takes the field for Forest, confidence and belief will surely be high even after their defeat to Newcastle before the international break. "What I expect and what the players give to us is total commitment to do things right," said Nuno. "From the outside it can be surprising but for us? No. We work every day with them, we know the quality and talent they have, we demand a lot from them but we have to stay humble and realise it's a very long and tough season."

Possible Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Prediction

This could be a slog for Arsenal against a very good defensive opponent but Martin Odegaard's presence might just offer enough for them to carry the day. PICK: Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1