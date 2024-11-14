Luciano Spalletti's Italy had a strong start to the new season after the disappointing UEFA Euro 2024 where the Azzurri were knocked out in the round of 16 against Switzerland, and they'll face Belgium on Thursday in a huge clash with plenty on the line. Belgium team captain Thibaut Courtois decided to leave the national team after some disagreements with manager Domenico Tedesco, and they'll hope to be able to cope without their star in this one. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 13 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 13 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: King Baudouin Stadium -- Brussels, Belgium

King Baudouin Stadium -- Brussels, Belgium Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Belgium +130; Draw +230; Italy +190

Team news

Belgium: Romelu Lukaku is finally back in the team after the Belgian striker skipped the last international break to be back in full form and will lead the attacking line, while winger Maxime De Cuyper might also play as fullback against the Azzurri on Thursday.

Possible Belgium XI: Casteels; Debast, Faes, Theate, Castagne; Mangala, Onana; Bakayoko, Trossard, De Cuyper; Lukaku.

Italy: Spalletti called up Lazio's Nicolo Rovella who will start and lead the midfield on Thursday as Inter's Nicolo Barella will play behind the striker Mateo Retegui who had an incredible start of the season with Atalanta as he scored 11 goals in 12 Serie A games.

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Rovella, Tonali, Dimarco; Barella; Retegui.

Prediction

Italy only needed a point and it looks like they will be able to make it happen against Belgium. PICK: Italy 2, Belgium 1.