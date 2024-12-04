Bournemouth and Tottenham have had strong starts to the season, but their form has slipped as of late. Both teams defenses have faltered at critical times, leading to unlikely dropped points. Each team could end up in a European spot when it's all said and done, despite the fact that Tottenham sit in seventh in the table, and Bournemouth 13th, only two points separate them. That's why they need to improve their form sooner rather than later to take advantage of the festive period in front of them.

Ange Postecoglou and Andoni Iraola are both managers who have inspired confidence in what they can do with their sides, but they need to take that next step to show true improvement. Despite the difference in resources for the Cherries and Tottenham, there is a lot in common between the two sides and that's what makes this a fascinating festive affair.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 5 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 5 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Vitality Stadium -- Bournemouth, Dorset

: Vitality Stadium -- Bournemouth, Dorset TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

USA | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Bournemouth +165; Draw +270; Tottenham +140

Storylines

Bournemouth: Antoine Semenyo returns from suspension for this match, which will boost the attack that has already improved in depth adding Dango Ouattara back into the mix. Alex Scott, Luis Sinistera, and Julian Araujo will miss out for the match, but Lewis Cook could be available giving Iraola quite a few good selection headaches after a strong victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Milos Kerkez, Marcos Sensi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook, Tyler Adams, James Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson

Tottenham: The injury list grows longer by the day for Spurs. This match will come too soon for Micky van de Ven, but Dominic Solanke could be fit enough for a return to Vitality Stadium after the illness that he has been dealing with. Cristen Romero will also be a late fitness test while Mikey Moore, Rodrigo Bentancure, Richarlison, and Guglielmo Vicario will all miss out for the club.

Tottenham predicted XI: Fraser Forester, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son, Timo Werner

Prediction

There may not be a match in the Premier League during this midweek slate that screams eventful draw more than this one does. Pick: Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 2