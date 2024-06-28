The 2024 Copa America tournament continues when Paraguay and Brazil meet in a Group D battle. The contest takes place on Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Currently, Columbia sit atop the group with three total points. Meanwhile, Brazil are tied for second with one point. Brazil and Costa Rica ended in a draw 0-0 in their Copa America opener. On the flip side, Columbia beat Paraguay 2-1 on June 24. Paraguay are fourth in the group.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Brazil are -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100) in the latest Brazil vs. Paraguay odds, while Paraguay are +900 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Paraguay vs. Brazil picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Paraguay vs. Brazil from every angle and identified his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brazil vs. Paraguay:

Brazil vs. Paraguay money line: Brazil -320, Paraguay +900, Draw +400

Brazil vs. Paraguay over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Paraguay spread: Brazil -1.5 (-105)

BRAZIL: Brazil has not scored yet in this tournament

PARAGUAY: Paraguay has conceded two goals thus far

Brazil vs. Paraguay picks:



Why Brazil can cover

Brazil didn't have the start they wanted in the opener but they have the talent to bounce back quickly. Heading into the tournament, they were on a 2-0-2 in their international friendlies this year. Forward Vinícius Júnior is a tactical offensive piece. Júnior has great footwork to blow past defenders to deliver a strong strike.

The 23-year-old had 15 goals, five assists and 39 shots on goal during the 2023-24 season with Real Madrid. Forward Sávio can generate great offensive opportunities from multiple different areas. He moves well without the ball but cashes in when given the chance. The 20-year-old had nine goals and 11 assists in 35 starts for Girona last season.

Why Paraguay can cover

Midfielder Miguel Almirón will be asked to step up and be a driving force for this group. Almirón has the field vision to find openings as both a scorer and a playmaker. Over the past two seasons with Newcastle in the English Premier League, Almirón totaled 14 goals and five assists. Midfielder Kaku has been an additional offensive weapon.

Kaku owns solid passing accuracy but will put the ball in the back of the net. Last season with Al Ain FC, the 30-year-old had four goals and four assists. Midfielder Julio Enciso is a shifty force who has good speed. Over the last two seasons with Brighton FC, Enciso logged four goals and five assists.

How to make Paraguay vs. Brazil picks

Eimer has broken down Paraguay vs. Brazil from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets that return plus money.

So who wins Brazil vs. Paraguay on Friday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Paraguay vs. Brazil have all the value, all from the soccer expert who profited $2,593 for $100 bettors in 2023, and find out.