After scoring their first goal during the Jesse Marsch era, all that Canada needs is a victory and they're through to the knockout stage of Copa America. While technically they can make it through with a draw, the Canucks won't want to leave open a possibility that Peru defeats a depleted Argentina side to pass them in the group so the goal is clear, defeat Chile and make the knockout stages.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, June 29 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 29 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS2 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Canada +230; Draw +220; Chile +125

Storylines

Canada: With the attack missing so many of the chances it creates, the defense has been Canada's strength so far. The Canucks have been organized pressing at key moments to win the ball back from the opposition a signature Marsch strategy which he has them well drilled at already. Scoring your first goal is the hardest and now that's out of the way, more will come for the Canucks.

Chile: While Chile aren't out of the running for the knockout stage, since a victory would put them above Canada and into second, it sure feels like it. Everything around this squad is uninspired. Lucky to not concede more goals to Argentina, Chile's attack hasn't been there during this tournament. Alexis Sanchez has missed big chances that could've made the group quite different, and it's hard to have optimism that they'll get the win needed to advance.

Prediction

In another start stop game due to fouls, Canada will get the victory via Jonathan David keeping up the scoring after netting his first goal at Copa America. Pick: Canada 2, Chile 1