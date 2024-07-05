A spot in the semifinals of the 2024 Copa America will be on the line when Canada and Venezuela collide in a quarterfinal match on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Canadians advanced to the knockout round by virtue of finishing second in Group A, behind Argentina. Copa America 2024 is Canada's first appearance in the tournament. Meanwhile Venezuela got out of the group stage by winning Group B over Ecuador, Mexico and Jamaica.



Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Venezuela are the slight +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Venezuela vs. Canada odds, with the Canadians the +190 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +200, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Venezuela are -138 to advance, while Canada are +110. Before making any Canada vs. Venezuela picks, be sure to see the 2024 Copa America predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible.



Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has broken down Venezuela vs. Canada from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Canada vs. Venezuela:

Canada vs. Venezuela money line: Venezuela +165, Canada +190, Draw +200

Canada vs. Venezuela over/under: 2.5 goals

Canada vs. Venezuela to advance: Venezuela -138, Canada +110

VEN: Salomon Rondon is tied for the team's all-time lead in goals in Copa America (six)

CAN: Maxime Crepeau leads Copa America in saves (16)

Canada vs. Venezuela picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Venezuela

The Venezuelans have a prolific goalscorer in Salomon Rondon. The 34-year-old Rondon, who plays for Pachuca in Liga MX, has scored 195 goals over 573 appearances over his 18-year senior career. He also has scored 43 goals over 107 appearances for Venezuela. So far in Copa America, he has scored twice, which is tied for second behind only Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.

Venezuela will face a Canada team that will be without one of its top players in Tajon Buchanan. The 25-year-old Buchanan broke his tibia during training on Tuesday, an injury that will require surgery. The loss of Buchanan is significant as he started Canada's opening match against Argentina and came off the bench in the last two matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians have a capable goalkeeper in Maxime Crepeau. The 30-year-old Crepeau, who plays for the Portland Timbers of MLS, was the goalkeeper for LAFC during its 2022 MLS Cup-winning season. After the 2022 World Cup he overtook Milan Borjan, the most capped keeper in team history with 80 appearances, as Canada's No. 1 keeper. And so far at Copa America, he has been solid, leading all keepers in saves (16).

In addition, the Canadians have a proven goalscorer in Jonathan David. The 24-year-old David, who plays for Lille in Ligue 1, has 27 goals (in 51 caps) for Canada, which ranks second all-time. In last week's win over Peru, David scored in the 74th minute, giving the Canadians a 1-0 victory. See which team to pick here.

