The UEFA Champions League's first-ever league phase will come to a dramatic close on Wednesday, when all 18 games will kick off at once with several spots in the knockout stages up for grabs.

All but nine teams are still in the running to qualify for the next rounds, setting up for an entertaining finale for the league phase. Nine teams are competing for the last six spots in the knockout phase playoffs, a group that includes surprise strugglers Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while seeding will play an equally large role in each team's knockout fate. The list of permutations is lengthy as a result, and a frenetic finish could be in store for the league phase.

As the action comes thick and fast, Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for the matchday mayhem that will come in the league phase finale. In addition to showing every game live, Paramount+ will also be the exclusive home of The Golazo Show, the whiparound show that will have eyes on all 18 games on Wednesday.

Here's how to tune in.

How to watch The Golazo Show

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Watch: Paramount+

A special edition of The Golazo Show

Nico Cantor will host the latest, jam-packed edition of The Golazo Show, while UEFA Champions League Today hosts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards will also offer their insights during the whiparound show. The retired soccer players will also take part in the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match and post-match shows, which will air live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

As usual, The Golazo Show will show all the major events as they happen and will also keep an eye on the fluctuating table as Europe's top teams chase a spot in the knockout rounds.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29TIMEHOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

3 p.m.

Paramount+

FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Brest vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Girona vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. AS Monaco3 p.m.Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Net
Juventus vs. Benfica3 p.m.Paramount+CBS Sports Network
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague3 p.m.Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge3 p.m.Paramount+
Lille vs. Feyenoord3 p.m.Paramount+
PSV vs. Liverpool 3 p.m.Paramount+
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.Paramount+
Sporting CP vs. Bologna3 p.m.Paramount+
Stuttgart vs. PSG3 p.m.Paramount+
Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m.Paramount+
Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda3 p.m.Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200