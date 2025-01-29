The UEFA Champions League's first-ever league phase will come to a dramatic close on Wednesday, when all 18 games will kick off at once with several spots in the knockout stages up for grabs.

All but nine teams are still in the running to qualify for the next rounds, setting up for an entertaining finale for the league phase. Nine teams are competing for the last six spots in the knockout phase playoffs, a group that includes surprise strugglers Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while seeding will play an equally large role in each team's knockout fate. The list of permutations is lengthy as a result, and a frenetic finish could be in store for the league phase.

As the action comes thick and fast, Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for the matchday mayhem that will come in the league phase finale. In addition to showing every game live, Paramount+ will also be the exclusive home of The Golazo Show, the whiparound show that will have eyes on all 18 games on Wednesday.

Here's how to tune in.

Champions League expert picks, predictions, best bets on Matchday 8: Man City, PSG qualify; Barca top Atalanta Pardeep Cattry

How to watch The Golazo Show

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. ET Watch: Paramount+

A special edition of The Golazo Show

Nico Cantor will host the latest, jam-packed edition of The Golazo Show, while UEFA Champions League Today hosts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards will also offer their insights during the whiparound show. The retired soccer players will also take part in the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match and post-match shows, which will air live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

As usual, The Golazo Show will show all the major events as they happen and will also keep an eye on the fluctuating table as Europe's top teams chase a spot in the knockout rounds.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.