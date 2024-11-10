When Chelsea host Arsenal on Sunday, Enzo Maresca will have a bit of worry due to Cole Palmer's health as Chelsea's talisman could miss the match due to a knee injury. It could also cause Palmer to miss out on international duty for England but when everything for Chelsea runs through the young player, adjusting for his absence is no easy feat. Palmer has seven goals and five assists through 10 matches so far picking up right where his excellent debut season for the Blues left off.

For Arsenal, William Saliba will be able to return to the XI after serving his red card suspension which will be quite a boost to their defense. Looking to avoid going winless in three consecutive matches in all competitions, Mikel Arteta will lean on the Frenchman to contain Chelsea with or without the presence of Palmer.

Let's take a look at what could define this clash

Kai Havertz comes back to hurt his former team

While revenge games aren't a thing, this isn't the same Kai Havertz who played for Chelsea. This Havertz has become a well-rounded nine for Arsenal with four goals and an assist to his name this season. While those may not be eye-popping numbers, combining that with his work rate and selflessness are things that help make Arsenal tick while becoming a starter in the side. But even though goals aren't all there is to his game after going three matches without scoring, there would be no better time than now to get on the scoresheet.

To Palmer or not to Palmer

Cole Palmer's importance can't be understated for the Blues and even if he's available for the match, Maresca may need to consider alternative options if he can't go a full 90. Where will the creativity come from? Adding Jadon Sancho was supposed to be a boost but it has yet to all come together for the winger in his time at Stamford Bridge. Missing time with an illness and a knock, Sancho hasn't appeared in Chelsea's last two league matches. Grabbing three assists already in his short time with the team, he's someone who could provide other options in the attack but if he and Palmer can't feature, it could be tough sledding for Chelsea.

Getting back on track

After going winless in their last two league matches, Arsenal are already seven points off the pace of Liverpool in the race for the title. Even in the race for a Champions League spot, they're behind Nottingham Forest and Chelsea. It's still early but this is a team who has expectations to not only be in the race for the title but to win it. Bukayo Saka has talked about how this is Arsenal's year to get the job done and win the title but the Gunners need to show it on the pitch. Chelsea's a formidable opponent but that's exactly why Arsenal need to win this match. A run of victories starts with the first one making this a great place to restore confidence.

How to watch and odds

