Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will play Ispwich Town on Monday after the Blues won one of their last three Premier League games (taking one draw and one defeat), and are now ten points behind Liverpool, the leaders of the table. The home side is facing a difficult start of the season and are sitting 19th with only 12 points and two Premier League wins so far. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Dec. 30 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 30 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Portman Road -- Ispwich, England

: Portman Road -- Ispwich, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Ispwich +650; Draw +380; Chelsea -260

Storylines

Ispwich: Coach McKenna is dealing with the injuries of both Chiedozie Ogbene and George Hirst who will be not available on Monday, while Massimo Luongo missed the last away defeat against Arsenal, and he's also likely to miss the clash against Chelsea on Monday.

Ispwich possible XI: Muric; O'Shea, Greaves, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Chaplin, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap.

Chelsea: Coach Enzo Maresca is expected to rotate some of his players while Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended after he failed a drug test and he's currently waiting for the second test to be taken.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Enzo, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Joao Felix; Nkunku.

Prediction

Chelsea need to be back on track and the game against Ispwich is the perfect chance to make it happen. Pick: Chelsea 2, Ispwich 1.