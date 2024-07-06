As a reward for winning their group in Copa America, Colombia will face Panama without Adalberto Carrasquilla in search of their 28th match without a defeat in a row. Colombia have been on an unreal run as of late with their defense and counter attack clicking on all cylinders. James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz may be Colombia's top threats, but due to their pressure, it has been right back Daniel Munoz who leads the team in scoring.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, July 6 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 6 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Colombia -320; Draw +400; Panama +900

Storylines

Colombia: Adding Jon Cordoba to the starting XI has made the difference in jolting the Colombia attack into action by providing a focal point for crosses. As he occupies defenders, it has made Diaz and Munoz more dangerous from wide areas. Los Cafeteros have proven that they're among the top contenders for a Copa America title and the integration of the attack is just as important as their stout defense for making that tile happen.

Panama: After Carrasquilla was red carded for a hard foul on Christian Pulisic, the Houston Dynamo midfielder saw his red card suspension extended as the play was ruled violent conduct. While Panama were able to get by Bolivia without the dynamic midfielder, it gives Christian Martinez a lot of responsibility to create for the attackers. Los Canaleros know how they want to attack, but breaking down Colombia's defense is easier said than done.

Predicted lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Davidson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica, Richard Rios, Mateus Uribe, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz

Panama: Orlando Mosquera, Eric Davis, Roderick Miller, Jose Cordoba, Edgardo Farina, Michael Murillo, Edgar Barcenas, Jovani Welch, Christian Martinez, Cesar Blackman, Jose Fajardo

Prediction

Panama have done well to get here, but Colombia's attack will prove to be too much to handle at this stage of Copa America. Pick: Colombia 3, Panama 0