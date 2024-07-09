Unbeaten in 28 matches, Colombia will meet an in-form Uruguay side with a spot in the final of Copa America on the line. Liverpool players Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez will represent the Reds from opposite sides in a semifinal match that's fit to be a final. Marcelo Bielsa will have a few changes to make if Ronald Araujo isn't fit to play but Nahitan Nandez is also suspended after receiving a straight red card.

In a match of sides who love to press, quick passing will be critical, but the last three meetings between these sides have all been draws. Uruguay have taken the most shots in the tournament to date while Colombia have been more efficient with their chances. One thing that this match will surely bring is fouls as these have been the teams who have fouled the most in Copa America play. Could that bring a benefit to Colombia as James Rodriguez has three assists from set pieces so far?



Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, July 10 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 10 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Uruguay +190; Draw +180; Colombia +180

Storylines

Colombia: This is the third time in the last four tournaments that Colombia have made it to the semifinals but they only have reached the final twice, most notably in 2001 when they won the tournament. Now tying their team record of consecutive matches without defeat with 27 consecutive matches, winning 21 and drawing six, it would be a landmark moment to break that record with a trip to the final.

Uruguay: Also on a drought in this tournament, this is Uruguay's first semifinal appearance since last winning in 2011. With a Copa America title, Uruguay could break a tie with Argentina for the most titles ever as both are level with 15 but to do that, more will be needed from Nunez. He's been a menace defensively leading the press for Uruguay, but if a few more of his shots on target can turn into goals, this match could be a blowout.

Predicted lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Johan Mojica, Carlos Cuesta, Davidson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba, James Rodriguez

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, Jose Giminez, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Facundo Pellistri, Nicolas de la Cruz, Maximiliano Araujo, Darwin Nunez

Prediction

These two will get it done in regulation with a late Uruguay winner sending them to the final. Colombia's unbeaten run may come to an end but this team isn't going anywhere. Pick: Colombia 1, Uruguay 2