The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal round continues on Thursday as Costa Rica hosts Panama. The Costa Ricans haven't fared well against Panama in recent history, but they should enter Thursday's match with some confidence since they are unbeaten in five straight across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Panamanians will aim to continue their dominance against Costa Rica and end a three-game losing skid.

Kickoff from National Stadium of Costa Rica is set for 9 p.m. ET. The latest Costa Rica vs. Panama odds list the Costa Ricans as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Panama vs. Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Panama date: Thursday, Nov. 14

Costa Rica vs. Panama time: 9 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Panama live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

Concacaf Nations League picks for Panama vs. Costa Rica

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Costa Rica vs. Panama, Sutton is picking the visitors to win for a +195 payout. The expert likes the Panamanians' history against Costa Rica, as they have a 12-8-9 record against them dating back to 2005. Panama have won five straight in this head-to-head matchup. They have also kept a clean sheet three of those times, with the most recent being a 3-0 victory in Costa Rica in November 2023.

"The Panamanians have lost three straight, but backing Thomas Christiansen's side at +195 is too enticing for me to pass up," Sutton told SportsLine.

