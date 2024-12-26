Boxing day is upon us and from the Premier League down to the National League, there will be matches throughout the day. CBS Sports Golazo Network will have a special whip around show to keep up with the Championship action but with the holidays in full swing, it's also a good time to take a look at what's going on around the pyramid in what will be an eventful day.

Be sure to tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network for the 10 a.m. ET slate in the Championship with 10 games taking place, as you'll see every goal, every thrilling moment and more.

You can also watch select EFL matches all season long on Paramount+.

Here's what to know about the day's action in England.

EFL on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Sheffield United vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Blackburn Rovers vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Norwich City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Wrexham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Swansea City vs. Queens Park Rangers, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Watford vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Coventry City vs. Plymouth Argyle, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Charlton Athletic vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. on Paramount+

Derby County vs. West Brom, 12 p.m. on Paramount+

Stoke City vs. Leeds United, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Can Wrexham secure a third consecutive promotion?

Already on their second consecutive promotion after making it from the National League to League Two, then winning it, the Wrexham Dragons are making waves yet again. Reinforcing ahead of this season with a mix of youth such as Sebastian Revan and experience like Dan Scarr, if the season ended today, Wrexham would be in the League One playoffs, which is quite an impressive feat. Only three points off the top of the league, there is a chance that they could end up with an automatic promotion place to the Championship which is when their Hollywood dream can truly take place.

It's one thing believing that you can be promoted from the lower leagues right up the table but it's another to actually do it and with another promotion, Werxham would only be one step away from the Premier League. There is a long way to go to make that happen but with them rising up the table even without star striker Paul Mullin's usual scoring, there's reason to believe.

Be sure to catch Wrexham vs. Blackpool on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on Paramount+.

Who is on track to be promoted to the Premier League?

In the early going it's been Sheffield United and Leeds United leading the race for the automatic promotion places in the Championship. Following the relegation of Sheffield United, Burnley, and Luton Town, two of those teams are on track to bounce back quickly while Luton are 10 points adrift of a playoff place as things stand. The landscape of the Championship can change quickly so no one is out of the running yet, but that could be too big of a gap to come back from.

A team to watch in the playoff picture is Sunderland. The Black Cats have a youth movement led by Chris Rigg, and the youngest team in the Championship is on track to push for a return to the Premier League for the first time since the 20017-18 season. It'd be quite a feat if they can pull it off, but it will also be a serious challenge with Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, and Middlesbrough currently occupying the playoff positions alongside them.

Tom Brady's Birmingham City is lurking

It was a shock when Birmingham City were relegated from the Championship. Jude Bellingham's youth club, the Blues aren't that long removed from playing European soccer in the 2011-12 season. But following their relegation, it has been years of treading water before a new ownership group, including NFL legend Tom Brady, injected funds into the club.

Smashing the League One transfer record to secure striker Jay Stansfield has worked out in a big way. The 22-year-old has 11 goals so far this season while Birmingham sits atop League One with a game or two in hand on most of the teams around them. That will be critical as the season continues and having a lead of more than a game can make up for any mistakes that they may make, but all signs are pointing back to the Championship.

Americans to keep an eye on

Injuries have ravaged the landscape of Americans in the EFL with Josh Sargent, Haji Wright, Gaga Slonina, and Aidan Morris currently sidelined but Brenden Aaronson has been performing well for Leeds United. With two goals and an assist in his last five games, Aaronson has been strong in the middle of the park as the Whites rise up the table in the Championship. Duane Holmes is the only other American making consistent appearances for their club at the moment. At Preston North End, he has scored a goal but has to settle for coming off the bench at most times.

Aaronson's six goals are second to only Wright for Americans in the Championship with Sargent not far behind with four goals and five assists. In what was set to be a season where Americans would be lighting up the English second division, and while that hasn't been the case, there are critical roles to play for a lot of these players when they return to the club.

Wayne Rooney, near the bottom of the league

Turning our eyes to the bottom of the Championship, there's a familiar face in Wayne Rooney leading Plymouth Argyle. Rooney's foray into management has been a mixed one with spells at D.C. United, Derby County, and Birmingham City to his name but this could add another relegation to the mix. Plymouth are only a point from safety but with no wins in their last five matches and level on 18 points with Cardiff City and Oxford United, they'll need to secure points sooner than later. They've conceded the most goals in the Championship while also struggling to score so Rooney will need reinforcements and tactical shifts in order to right this ship.