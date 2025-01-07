Businessman Errol Musk claimed that his son, billionaire Elon Musk, is interested in buying Liverpool FC, though he did not suggest a deal to acquire an ownership stake in the Premier League club is imminent. Errol Musk was asked about the topic after a story, published by British tabloid Sunday Sport over the weekend, alleged that Elon Musk was making plans to buy Liverpool. The elder Musk said the purchase was something of interest to his son.

"Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it," he said on Tuesday in an interview with Times Radio. "He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to — so would I."

The Musks have a familial connection to the city of Liverpool, Errol Musk said, which would influence Elon Musk's potential interest in the Premier League leaders.

"[Elon Musk's] grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family, so we are attached to Liverpool," Errol Musk added.

It is currently unclear how serious Elon Musk's interest in Liverpool actually is. The younger Musk's net worth is estimated to be $416.8 billion, per Forbes, which would likely make him wealthy enough to become the majority owner but there are also questions about the size of the investment he would possibly make.

There are no current indications that Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool's current owners, are looking to sell the club. The USA-based sports conglomerate purchased the club in 2010 and expressed an interest in finding new shareholders in 2022, a process that ended with American private equity firm Dynasty acquiring a minority stake in Liverpool the following year. Liverpool are currently valued at $5.37 billion, per Forbes, making them the fourth most valuable soccer club in the world and the 27th most valuable sports team.