The Round of 16 for Euro 2024 has arrived and England and Slovakia meet on Sunday afternoon. The winner of this contest advances to play either Italy or Switzerland in the quarterfinals. The Three Lions won Group C with a record of 1-2-0, logging a group-high five points. As for Slovakia, they finished third in Group E with four points and a goal differential of zero.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Three Lions are -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Slovakia odds, while the Slovaks are +800 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. England are -700 favorites to advance, while Slovakia are -400. Before locking in any Slovakia vs. England picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down England vs. Slovakia from every angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Slovakia vs. England:

England vs. Slovakia money line: England -230, Draw +300, Slovakia +800

England vs. Slovakia over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Slovakia to advance: England -700, Slovakia +400

ENG: It's last two games ended in a tie

SVK: They've scored three goals in the tournament

England vs. Slovakia picks: See picks here

Why you should back England

The English face a lot of pressure to perform after an underwhelming group stage performance. Even though they won Group C, they only scored two goals in three games, they know that won't cut it for the rest of the tourney. They will need forward Harry Kane to step up to help carry the team to victory, especially on the offensive end.

Kane has solid dribble moves to blow past defenders with a powerful strike from different angles. During the group stage, he had one goal on eight total shots. Last year with Bayern Munich, Kane notched 36 goals and eight assists. Midfielder Jude Bellingham provides the English with another athletic difference maker. Bellingham plays with great patience and ease. The 20-year-old had 27 starts for Real Madrid, totaling 19 goals and seven assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Slovakia

This is just the third time that Slovakia have qualified for the Euro in its history. In 2016, they made it to the Round of 16 but in 2020 they didn't make it past the group stage. Heading into the tourney, the Slovaks only dropped one game in their last seven outings. Meanwhile, in the group stage, they went 1-1-1. They are going to need more of an offensive push, logging three goals in three games.

Forward Ivan Schranz has been impressive thus far in the Euros. Schranz has done a sound job creating high-percentage scoring chances around the net and he's capitalized. In three group-stage games, the 30-year-old had a team-best two goals on three shots. Midfielder Ondrej Duda can be another weapon, scoring two goals in three Euro tournaments for Slovaks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Slovakia vs. England picks

Green has broken down England vs. Slovakia from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in three confident best bets. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins England vs. Slovakia on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Slovakia vs. England have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who has been profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.