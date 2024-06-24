Given the nature of the conversation around England, it is perhaps worth noting from the outset that their fate remains resolutely in their hands. Beat Slovenia and they are guaranteed to top Group C, a few fortunate breaks and they might even avoid some of the big beasts such as France, Germany and Spain all the way through to the final. That is, supposing they make it that far. To do so they will have to be more authoritative than they were in collecting four points from their opening games against Serbia and Denmark.

Between now and the knockout stages there is the matter of Slovenia, a side who have proven themselves to be worthy of more than respect in holding both the Serbs and Danes to 1-1 draws. A first ever win at the European Championships for the Matjaz Kek's side and they are through, a point might also be enough as well. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date: Tuesday, June 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Cologne Stadium -- Cologne, Germany

Cologne Stadium -- Cologne, Germany TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: England -286; Draw +380; Slovenia +900

Group C outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 England 1 1 0 1 4 2 Denmark 0 2 0 0 2 3 Slovenia 0 2 0 0 2 4 Serbia 0 1 1 -1 1

A straightforward equation for the Three Lions, who have already qualified for the knockouts. Win and they will definitely top the group, a draw could see them pipped at the post by Denmark. After Italy's dramatic last second draw against Croatia, even should England lose and drop to third, four points will be enough to see them through.

Team news

England: Even though underwhelming group stage draws are no new thing for Gareth Southgate's England there was something different about how they were pinned back in a 1-1 against Denmark. It does not seem that one of the pre-tournament favorites know how they want to play anymore, the fit all wrong for the likes of Phil Foden, Kieran Trippier and in particular Trent Alexander-Arnold. It appears likely that the Liverpool right back's time in midfield is over, for now at least, with Conor Gallagher primed to replace him in the engine room. Luke Shaw's return to training on Monday was very welcome given England's need for natural width on the left but Tuesday may come too soon for him.

Possible England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovenia: Given that his side have shown impressive battling spirit in both their matches so far, fighting back to draw with Denmark before holding out until the 95th minute against the attacking talents of Serbia, it is perhaps no surprise that Kek has shown little interest in changing his team so far.

Possible Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Prediction

England ought to be chastened by their last two games, expect them to start off on the front foot and keep going from there. PICK: England 2, Slovenia 0