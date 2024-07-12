UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America will conclude this weekend with both finals coming up as well as the latter tournament's third-placed playoff. Spain vs. England kickoff in Berlin on Sunday ahead of Argentina vs. Colombia in Miami Gardens. This is Jonathan Johnson to get you ready for it all. Time to get to it.

Euro 2024 and Copa America finals

Euro 2024: Spain vs. England

It is Spain vs. England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final on Sunday at Olympiastadion in Berlin with La Roja eyeing an outright record fourth continental win while the Three Lions are still hoping for their first. These two nations did meet less than one full year ago in the Women's World Cup and it was the Spanish who came out on top of the Lionesses in Australia, but this will be the most high-profile meeting between the two nations on the men's stage so far. Gareth Southgate's side came close in 2020 but lost the final agonizingly on home soil while Luis de la Fuente's players know that their predecessors won it in 2008 and again in 2012 to defend their title. This matchup does not actually happen with as much regularity as many might expect on the men's side, although England did famously triumph against Spain on home soil in the 1996 Euro which is fondly remembered for its penalty shootout.

Lamine Yamal vs. Jude Bellingham

It is impossible to look ahead to Sunday without eyeing up the meeting of both sides' star men with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal representing La Roja and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham the Three Lions. The Spanish youngster has only just turned 17, and scored a stunning goal in the semifinal win over France to help De la Fuente's men advance, while the Englishman is a superstar after being part of Real's double winning season which ended in UEFA Champions League success. Both are candidates to be named MVP of this Euros but the likes of Dani Olmo will want to have his say with the Spaniard potentially one goal away from being leading scorer along with English captain Harry Kane on three apiece.

Copa America: Colombia vs. Argentina

Getty Images

After Spain vs. England there is Colombia vs. Argentina to look forward to as Lionel Messi and his teammates seek a successful title defense against Los Cafeteros who are now unbeaten in 28 games. James Rodriguez has set a new record for assists in a single Copa American tournament with six, but he would almost certainly trade those assists for a guarantee that his Colombian side are celebrating in Miami Gardens on Sunday. The absence of Daniel Munoz through suspension could complicate things for Nestor Lorenzo but the Albiceleste are also under pressure to perform at a level similar to that of their final four win over Canada as opposed to the majority of this tournament. Messi is finally off the mark after fitness worries so Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez have picked up much of the slack. Defense will be equally important, though, given Rodriguez's prowess from set pieces and the danger that poses to Emi Martinez's goal.

James Rodriguez vs. Lautaro Martinez

This puts the tournament's leading assist provider and the top goal scorer so far on a collision course for a decisive Sunday which could dictate which one of these two is celebrating. James is rolling back the years with Colombia after some time in the wilderness at club level while Lautaro is required to perform with Messi less of a force this summer for Lionel Scaloni's side. The momentum built up by Rodriguez's Colombia is impressive and few would bet against them pulling off a shock win but Martinez's Argentina are the world champions and have their sights set on a potential CONMEBOL record 16th title which could be secured here with victory.

Klopp snubs USMNT post-Berhalter

Getty Images

The USMNT's search for a new head coach to replace Gregg Berhalter suffered an early blow with the news that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not interested in discussing the vacancy. The German tactician has reportedly snubbed the opportunity after it was put forward by the USSF ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle on home soil, and Klopp will instead take a break which he has been insistent on since announcing his departure from Anfield. With Klopp now struck off the list, Chuck Booth asssessed a few other possibilities with international experience worthy of Crocker's consideration.

International specialists

Booth on Joachim Low (ex-Germany): A World Cup winner with Germany, Low's attacking style would be a stark departure from Berhalter's principles in a good way. This team needs to find its way as an attacking force to lean into the fact that most of the best players are on the attacking side of the pitch. Having coached some of the world's best, Low is someone who could come in and immediately demand respect while restoring excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

A World Cup winner with Germany, Low's attacking style would be a stark departure from Berhalter's principles in a good way. This team needs to find its way as an attacking force to lean into the fact that most of the best players are on the attacking side of the pitch. Having coached some of the world's best, Low is someone who could come in and immediately demand respect while restoring excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Booth on Herve Renard (France WNT): Architect of one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever as Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, the current manager of the French women's international side is set to depart following the Olympics. International sides have improved under Renard as he has now led Zambia, Angola, the Ivory Coast, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and now France, so could he add another international side?

Architect of one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever as Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, the current manager of the French women's international side is set to depart following the Olympics. International sides have improved under Renard as he has now led Zambia, Angola, the Ivory Coast, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and now France, so could he add another international side? Booth on Gareth Southgate (England): Alright, so there could be a situation where Southgate wins Euros and rides off into the sunset departing England. While he was linked to Manchester United, they've opted to keep Ten Hag creating another situation of why not call when the worst that you'd hear is no? And if you are mocking him as being called proven, just remember he's gotten to a World Cup semifinal and a Euro final before Euro 2024.

The U.S. sporting director Matt Crocker is focused on a swift decision having learned from the experience of bringing Berhalter back after his acrimonious previous exit post-2022 World Cup. The next USMNT game is on September 7 against Jesse Marsch's Canada -- previously a candidate for the role -- so it is logical that the potential new boss would be in place for that game.

🥩 Uruguay's Darwin Nunez clashes with fans: The Liverpool man is likely to be punished after things got ugly in Charlotte in midweek after Celeste players fought fans after their Copa America semifinal loss.

🔑 3 Euro 2024 final keys: Spain vs. England also means Lamine Yamal vs. Jude Bellingham and Luis de la Fuente vs. Gareth Southgate.

🏺 Spain vs. England history: Looking at La Roja vs. the Three Lions at previous major international tournaments and it is a matchup that does not actually happen all that often.

🧡 Xavi Simons' breakout Euro: The Netherlands might have fallen short in the semifinals but PSG and Oranje's 21-year-old talent is well on his way to superstardom after a stunning goal which has Bayern Munich on notice.

Best bet

Copa America: Canada vs. Uruguay, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

💰 THE PICK: Canada to win (+480) -- Given the ugly scenes which followed Uruguay's loss to Colombia in the semifinals and the furore which has followed, it would be a surprise if Marcelo Bielsa's men have regained their composure. With that in mind and considering that Jesse Marsch has instilled new belief and competitive nature in this Canadian side, you could do worse than fancying an upset in this one here. Few would have tipped the Canucks to reach the final four but suddenly things look a lot brighter and a narrow upset victory should not be ruled out given the circumstances.

