England and Spain will meet in Berlin on Sunday for the UEFA Euro 2024 final at Olympiastadion with the Spanish outfit chasing a record fourth continental title and the English side a first-ever European crown. Obviously, these two met in the Women's World Cup final last summer with La Roja edging the Lionesses 1-0 in Sydney for their first-ever world title, but the men's rivalry has not had that same high-profile matchup for silverware -- until now.

The Three Lions came close in 2020 and finished as runners-up but the Spaniards won it consecutively in 2008 and 2012 after their maiden 1964 success having only lost one final which was in 1984. Luis de la Fuente and Gareth Southgate's teams have met in the past but not as often as many would expect for two major international men's soccer powers with a large period of the early 2000s limited to friendlies which Spain dominated with four wins from six over England between 2004 and 2016.

We look at the main men's meetings between these two ahead of this weekend's big final.

1950 World Cup

The first competitive meeting between these two came at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil with both teams drawn in Group 2 along with Chile and Joe Gaetjens' U.S. side. Spain won 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro thanks to a Telmo Zarra goal at Maracana which ensured top spot ahead of the other three on two points. However, the Spanish would go on to finish last in the final round with just one point from three games taken from a draw with eventual winners Uruguay. Result: Spain win.

1968 Euro

Fast-forward 18 years and the Three Lions and La Roja meet again in Italy at Euro 68 which sees England win both quarterfinal meetings back in the days when that stage of the tournament was played over two legs. A 1-0 win at Wembley thanks to Bobby Charlton was followed by a 2-1 win at Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Martin Peters and Norman Hunter overturning Amancio's opening goal, but England would go on to be beaten by defeated finalists Yugoslavia in the semifinals. Result: England win.

1980 Euro

After another 12 years, these two meet again and also in Italy once more at Euro 80 with Group 2 pairing them together. Unfortunately, despite a 2-1 win for the English, both sides went out at the group stage having finished behind Belgium and their Italian hosts. Trevor Brooking and Tony Woodcock did the damage but it counted for little with both going home as the Belgians went all the way to the final before losing out to West Germany. Result: England win.

1982 World Cup

Two years later and the World Cup was hosted by Spain and these two found themselves together again in the group stage having both advanced from the initial group stages from groups four and five respectively. In Group B of the second group stage along with West Germany, both the Three Lions and La Roja failed to advance with a goalless draw between them in Madrid although the West Germans would go on to lose the final 3-1 to Italy. Result: Draw.

1996 Euro

It would be 14 years until England and Spain met again in 1996 with the Euro on English soil and both teams crossing each other in the quarterfinals after advancing from their groups. A goalless draw at Wembley required penalties and it was the hosts who held their nerve to win 4-2 with the shootout arguably best remembered for Stuart Pearce's celebrations after successful scoring from the spot despite Paul Gascoigne actually sealing the triumph 4-2 with his penalty. The joy was short-lived though as Germany would inflict heartache on the home nation from the spot in the semifinals on their way to winning it all via the first-ever golden goal. Result: England win.

2018-19 Nations League

Six years ago now, England and Spain met in an early iteration of the UEFA Nations League which saw the two together in Group A4. A 2-1 win for the Spanish in London was canceled out by a 3-2 win for the English in Seville which helped the Three Lions to top the group and advance to the final stage. However, a 3-1 extra time loss to the Netherlands sent Gareth Southgate's side into the third-placed playoff which they won against Switzerland on penalties after a goalless draw. Result: Draw.

2024 Euro final

There is no doubt that this weekend's clash in Germany is the biggest meeting between these two storied nations. Although the rivalry is nowhere near as fierce as there might be with a Germany, France or possibly even Italy, this one will be huge on both sides. Spain can become the most titled Euro nation with their fourth win while England would finally be off the mark if they triumph in Berlin. Result: TBD.