After the most dramatic of triumphs over Slovakia, England are right where they would have expected to be at the start of Euro 2024, the Group C table-toppers in a quarterfinal against Switzerland that seemed eminently plausible back when the draw was made. The destination is only partly what matters however, Gareth Southgate's side having endured a journey of Bagginsian ardor to even make it to the last eight.

Ahead of them lie a Swiss side who have been altogether more drama free, cooly repeating the trick they have managed in every major tournament for a decade, making their way to the knockout stages primed to upset the apple cart against bigger names. Having already sent holders Italy home they will firmly believe that an England in disarray cannot keep them from a first tournament semifinal.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 6 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Dusseldorf Arena - Dusseldorf, Germany

Dusseldorf Arena - Dusseldorf, Germany Watch: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: England +125; Draw +190; Switzerland +290

How they got here

Switzerland's progress through the round of 16 has been impressive indeed. Beginning with an authoritative win over Hungary, Murat Yakin's side were pushed hard by Scotland but proved themselves to be more than a match against top tier opposition as they came within a few moments of beating hosts Germany. Then came an outstanding win over Italy, Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas scoring either side of half time in a controlled display that established this team as one that could make a run through a favorable side of the bracket.

England could only dream of such a burgeoning reputation. It all started so brightly when Jude Bellingham struck early to earn a win over Serbia. It was then almost continuously downhill through draws with Denmark and Slovenia, the rate of descent only increasing as they collapsed towards defeat against Slovakia. Then a brilliant bicycle kick by Bellingham saved Gareth Southgate from a humiliating defeat, Harry Kane netting early in extra time to get England into the quarterfinals, still in with a shot of winning a tournament for which they were among the leading favorites before a ball was kicked.

Team news

England: Expect the changes to come from Southgate. How could they not when so much has gone wrong in the last few games? The Three Lions have been training in a back three this week with Ezri Konsa expected to come in for the suspended Marc Guehi, likely on the left side of the trio with Kyle Walker also flanking John Stones. Bukayo Saka and Trent Alexander-Arnold seem primed to take the wing back role while further forward Phil Foden and Bellingham look primed to function as duel 10s behind Kane.

Possible England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Mainoo, Saka; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

Switzerland: Much of the week after their impressive win has been dominated by questions over Granit Xhaka's fitness but the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder -- one of the outstanding players at Euro 2024 so far -- looks set to have shaken off injury concerns to start in midfield. With a fully fit and available squad to consider, Yakin seems unlikely to ring many changes to the side that won so impressively against the Italians.

Possible Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Prediction

Can England really come good with a system they have not used in some time, against an opponent who knows exactly what they're doing? One suspects not. PICK: England 0, Switzerland 2