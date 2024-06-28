UEFA Euro 2024 is moving into the knockout phase with the round of 16 when Switzerland vs. Italy gets action underway on Saturday. There is still a lot of soccer to be played and so much that could happen between then and the final in Berlin on July 14, but it is never too early to produce bold predictions that risk backfiring as soon as one or two results go against the grain. With a good mix of big names, underdogs and the usual suspects for the title, there is no shortage of intrigue and especially so with the way that the draw has brought a few of the bigger names together earlier in the competition.

We take a stab at the results all the way from the round of 16 until the final and how things could play out en route to Olympiastadion.

Round of 16 picks

Switzerland 1, Italy 2 (Italy win after extra time)

Germany 2, Denmark 0

2, 0 England 2, Slovakia 1

2, Slovakia 1 Spain 1, Georgia 1 (Spain win on penalties)

1, Georgia 1 France 2, Belgium 0

2, 0 Portugal 1, Slovenia 0

1, Slovenia 0 Romania 1, Netherlands 2

2 Austria 3, Turkiye 1 (Austria win AET)

The round of 16 feels like it will threaten the exit of one of the favorites but it could actually see the field whittled down to mainly to the most legitimate names with one or two outside bets. Switzerland sneaking through instead of Italy would not be a huge surprise while Spain could flirt with elimination before ultimately coming through. In terms of the most eventful game, Austria vs. Turkiye just feels like it is being set up to be one of this edition's classic encounters and hosts Germany should march on with relative ease compared with the likes of England, Portugal and the Netherlands. The big story here, though, could be things finally clicking into gear for France who are yet to justify their pre-tournament status as favorites.

Quarterfinal picks

Spain 1, Germany 2

Portugal 1, France 1 (France win on penalties)

England 1, Italy 0 (England win AET)

Netherlands 1, Austria 2

In the quarterfinals and few of these games feel like there will be a clear winner with most ties being hard fought in nature and at least two of the four going beyond the regulation 90 minutes. The Germans against the Spaniards and the Dutch against the Austrians might not need extra time and/or penalties but the Portuguese against the French and the English clash with the Italians have at least 120 minutes plastered all over them. Les Bleus edging out Portugal on penalties would, of course, be revenge for their Euro 2016 heartbreak on home soil when Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates inflicted the ultimate agony upon Didier Deschamps and his players in Paris.

Semifinal picks

Germany 0, France 2

England 1, Austria 1 (England win on penalties)

Should they reach the semifinals, this is where the French defense will come into its own and keep the home nation's attack at bay. It would also allow Kylian Mbappe to take center stage and fire his country to another international final. England, assuming they also reach the final four, are also likely to make hard work of another knockout round tie before advancing to the final to face their FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinal conquerors. Austria's brilliant run under Ralf Rangnick will be the stuff of legend if it comes to pass that they make it to the semis while a final four outing for Germany could ultimately come to be seen as a turning point for Julian Nagelsmann's side ahead of 2026.

Final picks

France 1, England 0 (France win AET)

It feels fitting that the two finalists should be the two teams that everybody expects to majorly raise their game this summer. France's route to the Berlin final is undoubtedly trickier than England's but Les Bleus and the Three Lions will both feel that their draws have presented feasible roadmaps to potential glory. Only one side can win, though, and expect Mbappe -- after being denied in Qatar -- to end the French wait for Euro success by securing his country a narrow one-goal victory which could also bring Deschamps and Gareth Southgate's spells in charge of their respective nations to a close in majorly different circumstances.