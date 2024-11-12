Wissam Ben Yedder has been sentenced to a suspended two-year prison sentence for sexual assault while intoxicated.

The ex-AS Monaco and France striker was sentenced by Nice's criminal court and found guilty of drunk driving, sexual assault and refusal to comply.

Ben Yedder, 34 and currently without a club since leaving Monaco after five years at Stade Louis II, is also obliged to provide the victim with care and compensation but was not present to hear his term.

The care and compensation has been set at nearly $7000 for damages and legal costs while he was fined a further $5300 for refusing to comply.

Ben Yedder has also had his driving license suspended for six months although his father's vehicle has since been returned.

The prosecutor recommended two years and six months in prison against the player back in October which included an 18-month probationary suspension.

Ben Yedder was already under judicial supervision after paying bail off almost $1 million because of accusations from another woman of rape at a party in the summer of 2023.

That case is ongoing and still under investigation and his younger brother Sabri Ben Yedder has also reportedly been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault.

Wissam, who was also found guilty of tax fraud in Spain, is set to go on trial again in late December regarding psychological violence against his wife relating to their divorce which started in May 2023.