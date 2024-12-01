Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed in the 17th minute of the match against Inter on Sunday and the player is in intensive care. Bove, the Viola's young talent, was quickly tended to by medical staff and was surrounded by players from both teams as medical professionals tended to him. He was then stretchered off the pitch and placed into an ambulance in the corner of the stadium before the match was officially abandoned to be played at a later date.

"The Viola player arrived at the emergency department in stable hemodynamic conditions and initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system," Fiorentina said in a statement. "Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 [hours]."

Serie A also commented on the status of the match, which was suspended.

"The match will not resume and is postponed to a date to be determined. When the game was interrupted, Bove collapsed to the ground and the situation immediately appeared very serious. An ambulance took the player away, news is awaited," Serie A's official website posted.

Who is Edoardo Bove?

The 22-year-old plays as a left winger for Fiorentina on loan from Roma. An up-and-coming prospect with the Italian national team, Bove has been a regular with the U-21 side making six appearances this season. He has appeared in 14 matches for Fiorentina, registering a goal and three assists in all competitions this season. Becoming a regular starter for the side, Bove has been an important part of the Viola's strong form that has seen them rise into the top four in Serie A as things stand.