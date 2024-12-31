The year 2025 sees the Italian Serie A as one of the most exciting leagues in the world with three teams (Atalanta, Napoli and Inter) currently at the top of the table fighting to win the title. From Christian Pulisic's new coach at AC Milan to a new emerging top manager who is ready for his next move, let's take a look at what can happen in the upcoming year with five Serie A questions:

You can watch Serie A all season long on Paramount+.

Atalanta to win the Serie A?

This might finally be the year of Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta as the Nerazzurri are at the top of the table after the first half of the 2024-25 Serie A season. Gasperini, who was appointed in 2016, is now reaching his best moment with the club he coached for almost the past decade. La Dea managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season, their first major European trophy, and despite some injuries and the usual summer movements, they haven't lost their level and are now competing to win their first-ever Serie A title, which would be the last step of a cycle that is making history. A title that would be deserved, between now and May Atalanta will have to deal with two strong sides such as Antonio Conte's Napoli and Simone Inzaghi's Inter.

Will Pulisic turn things around?

It was an unusual start of the season for U.S. men's national team star Pulisic, who started off the season strongly as he has scored eight goals in all competitions and also provided five assists so far. He scored some nice goals, including the opening goal against Inter during the Derby della Madonnina, which saw the Rossoneri finally beat their cross-city rivals for the first time in two years. On the other hand, AC Milan decided to fire their coach Paulo Fonseca, after the Portuguese was appointed in the summer, and replaced him with another Portuguese coach, former FC Porto man Sergio Conceicao. The new head coach needs the best Pulisic to come back as soon as possible from his calf injury to turn things around,

Fabregas ready for the next step

Cesc Fabregas is one of the most interesting emerging managers around the country, as he showed already last season when he was appointed as the new head coach at Como. After making it into the top tier, he's showing the same level of football also in his first season in the Italian Serie A as the newly promoted side are currently 15th in the table with 18 points in 18 games so far. It's easy to imagine that Fabregas is already on the radar of multiple clubs around Europe and he's ready for the next step, but the only question is when?

Will Inter win the Champions League?

Inter are getting better with each season. After losing the 2023 Champions League final against Manchester City and winning the 2023-24 Serie A title, the Nerazzurri had a strong start to the new season and have their eyes on all the competitions they are playing, including the UEFA Champions League, as they are in the race to finish in the top eight of the league phase. It's not a secret that Inter players and club directors consider the major European trophy as their big ambition for the season, and they have strong chances at least to try again.

Who will replace Ranieri?

AS Roma are one of the big questions for the new year. In less than 12 months, from Jan. 2024, they replaced three managers (Jose Mourinho, Daniele De Rossi, Ivan Juric) before appointing Claudio Ranieri as caretaker coach until the end of the season. Alongside ending the season in a better way, Ranieri will have the task of finding a new manager, a decision that can't be wrong this time. After some disappointing decisions that created a big distance between the fanbase and the American ownership of businessman Dan Friedkin, the next move has to be right, and Ranieri is the perfect person to lead the club into a new era.