The January transfer window is now officially open and some of the Italian clubs are looking to make some moves despite the constant issues that are affecting the winter session. Juventus and AS Roma are expected to be active for different reasons, while Napoli should make some little adjustments and AC Milan are dealing with the appointment of their new manager Sergio Conceicao. Here are five transfer stories to watch:

Danilo to leave Juventus

Juventus captain Danilo is expected to leave the Bianconeri after the Brazilian center back was left out of the roster ahead of the January transfer window. The club announced their decision before the start of the new year and the Supercoppa Italiana that will take place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Antonio Conte's Napoli are the most interested team so far and are likely to sign the former Manchester City defender in the upcoming days, after the player's camp failed to agree a new deal with the side coached by Thiago Motta, who never considered the captain as a key part of his new cycle.

Will Raspadori stay at Napoli?

While Danilo or another defender is expected to arrive soon, the future of striker Giacomo Raspadori is still in doubt. Antonio Conte had some doubts about his role at Napoli, but the recent goal against Venezia and a new tactical position behind striker Romelu Lukaku might change his near future, with the Italian now close to staying at least until the end of the season. However, this is something that has to be monitored until the last day of the transfer session.

Juventus signings

As Danilo is out and both center backs Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are injured and will miss the rest of the current season, Juventus are desperately look to sign at least one defender but will also be careful in case of other opportunities on the market in different areas of the roster. Sport director Cristiano Giuntoli is working to give coach Motta the best roster possible before the end of the transfer session.

Pellegrini's future at Roma

The Roma revolution is about to start. The Giallorossi caretaker manager Claudio Ranieri will work to create an improved squad and set a foundation ahead of the new cycle that will start in the summer with the appointment of a new head coach. Players like Bryan Cristante, Nicola Zalewski and club's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini might leave also in this transfer window, with many teams interested to sign the Giallorossi's captain, including Napoli and Inter, the latter who might also include Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi in the deal.

Is Balotelli time at Genoa over?

Mario Balotelli's time at Genoa might be over. The Italian striker signed with Genoa in October as a free agent, but his game time was very little especially since Patrick Vieira took charge of the team and replaced Alberto Gilardino. Balotelli is in the radar of Mexican side Cruz Azul and he's waiting for the developments of the talks, but his time back in the Italian Serie A might be already over.