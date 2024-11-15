Paul Pogba has officially terminated his contract with Juventus and he's now a free agent ready to start a new chapter with another club, the Italian soccer team announced on Friday. Pogba was suspended by the Italian anti-doping agency after testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance that raises testosterone levels.

The French international denied the accusations and appealed to CAS in February after testing positive in the wake of a 3-0 win for Juventus against Udinese on Aug.20, 2023, and saw the ban reduced to 18 months. He's now expected to be back in the early months of 2025.

Juventus announced, as had been widely reported and expected, that the player and the club terminated their contract.

"Juventus Football Club and Paul Pogba announce that they have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024. The club wishes Paul the very best for his professional future."

Pogba signed a four-year deal with the Bianconeri when he came back from Manchester United in the summer of 2022, running until 2026, worth around €10 million net per season. The Bianconeri will definitely financially benefit after the termination of the deal, given that the player wasn't in the plans of the club. Early reports also suggest his next chapter might be in MLS starting from the season 2025, when he will be able to play again.