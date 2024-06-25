With top spot secured, Portugal will be looking to turn on the style and perhaps rotate their squad for their final group game of Euro 2024 against Georgia. Meanwhile, the tournament debutants have plenty to play for. A tally of four points would take them through to the last 16 and in the process, they would have delivered one of the greatest shocks the European Championships has seen. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date: Wednesday, June 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 26 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Arena AufSchalke -- Gelsenkirchen, Germany

TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Georgia +700; Draw +380; Portugal -250

Group F outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 Portugal 2 0 0 4 6 2 Turkiye 1 0 1 -1 3 3 Czechia 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Georgia 0 1 1 -2 1

Having beaten second-placed Turkiye 3-0, Portugal cannot be caught at the top of Group F. The equation is similarly clear for Georgia, who will qualify with a win. A draw may get them third spot if Czechia lose but it would be far from guaranteed that it would give them enough to qualify as one of the four best-performing teams in third.

Team news

Portugal: With nothing to play for it is hard to believe that Roberto Martinez will not significantly rotate his side, perhaps withdrawing Joao Palhinha from the XI given that he is one booking away from missing the round of 16. Rafael Leao will already be serving a one-game ban for the two yellow cards he has picked up at Euro 2024.

Possible Portugal XI: Sa; Semedo, Inacio, Silva, Dalot; Danilo, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves; Neto, Ramos, Jota

Georgia: While the stakes are low for Martinez they could not be higher for Willy Sagnol, who opted to do without the more attack-minded Giorgi Chakvetadze in the draw with Czechia. Given that Georgia need a win the Watford midfielder could well find himself back in the XI.

Possible Portugal XI: Mamardashvili; Shengelia, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Gocholeishvili; Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze

Prediction

Georgia might well give Portugal some difficult moments but even a weakened iteration of the 2016 champions should at least be able to avoid defeat, punishing what is a ropy Georgian defense. PICK: Georgia 2, Portugal 2