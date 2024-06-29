UEFA Euro 2024 is back underway this weekend with the round of 16, and Saturday sees Germany take on Denmark in Dortmund with Julian Nagelsmann's home nation looking to illustrate their favorites tag. The Germans drew last time out against Switzerland in Frankfurt, but won their two opening games against Scotland and Hungary to cruise to top spot in Group A.

The Danes were second in Group C behind England but as one of three teams without a win in that group so they will need to pull off a major shock if they are to register a first victory. Last Sunday's hero Niclas Fullkrug will be on home turf in Dortmund but his goal actually made Die Mannschaft's job harder by being on the same side of the draw as Spain, France, Belgium and Portugal.

A quarterfinal date with La Roja could await but first Germany need to navigate a tricky Scandinavian side who do not win many, but have not lost either. In fact, Kasper Hjulmand's side are unbeaten in 2024 so far -- seven games like the Germans -- and will be a challenging opponent indeed.

The last time Denmark went down to this weekend's opponents was back in the Euro 2012 group phase with Lukas Podolski on the score sheet. For the Danes to reunite with Group C opponents Slovenia in the semifinals, a lot of big names will need to fall by the wayside.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Game was delayed due to weather

Lightning and thunder in the area of Dortmund resulted in this game getting postponed in the 36th minute, but action resumed shortly after the the first half was finished. Audible cracks of thunder could be heard on the broadcast, with referee Michael Oliver sending the teams off the pitch and into the lockerroom as the situation is monitored.

"Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorms and heavy rain) in Dortmund, it has been decided to suspend the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark. UEFA will make an announcement on the resumption of the match in due course," UEFA initially announced.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 29 | 3 p.m. ET Location: BVB Stadion - Dortmund, Germany

BVB Stadion - Dortmund, Germany Watch: FOX or Fubo (try for free)

FOX or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Germany -163; Draw +270; Denmark +500

How they got here

Germany topped Group A with seven points from nine and eight goals scored for just two conceded but they very nearly dropped into second place behind Switzerland before saving top spot late on. It was second best for Denmark in Group C behind England with three draws and no losses but also no wins and just two goals scored for the same number conceded.

Team news

Germany: Nagelsmann has stuck with the same XI so far, but Jonathan Tah is now suspended for this one. Antonio Rudiger has been struggling with injury but should be fit to partner Nico Schlotterbeck in front of Manuel Neuer although Robin Koch or Waldemar Anton could deputize. Fullkrug's equalizer against the Swiss could prompt a change but Kai Havertz is unlikely to drop out of the XI.

Possible Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Denmark: The Danes will be without Morten Hjulmand through suspension so Christian Norgaard or Mathias Jensen or Thomas Delaney could come in. Up top, Jonas Wind could make way depsotye assisting Christian Eriksen vs. Slovenia with Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg or Yussuf Poulsen available.

Possible Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind.

Prediction

Although Denmark are tough to beat they equally find it tough to win and goals are not an issue for Germany under Nagelsmann. Expect a home win by two goals or so and a place in the quarterfinals at the end of it. Pick: Germany 2, Denmark 0.