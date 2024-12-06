After losing the last away game on Wednesday against Athletic Club, Ancelotti's side are called to react against Girona on Saturday. The side coached by Michel are currently sitting eighth, while the Blancos are in second place, four points behind FC Barcelona, but also with a game in hand. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Montilivi -- Girona, Spain

: Estadio Montilivi -- Girona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Girona +340; Draw +300; Real Madrid -140

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Team news

Girona: While Viktor Tsygankov, Yaser Asprilla and Yangel Herrera won't be available for the Real Madrid game, Tottenham loanee Bryan Gil is set to start the match against Real Madrid as a winger alongside Donny van de Beek.

Potential Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Gil, Van de Beek, Danjuma; Miovski

Real Madrid: Some good news for Carlo Ancelotti as both David Alaba and Vinicius Jr partially trained with the team on Friday and are slowly making their comeback in the team but won't be available for Saturday's clash.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Brahim

Prediction

The Blancos need to react and also put pressure on Hansi Flick's Barcelona ahead of the weekend. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Girona 1.