After losing the last away game on Wednesday against Athletic Club, Ancelotti's side are called to react against Girona on Saturday. The side coached by Michel are currently sitting eighth, while the Blancos are in second place, four points behind FC Barcelona, but also with a game in hand. Here's what you need to know:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Montilivi -- Girona, Spain
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Odds: Girona +340; Draw +300; Real Madrid -140
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Team news
Girona: While Viktor Tsygankov, Yaser Asprilla and Yangel Herrera won't be available for the Real Madrid game, Tottenham loanee Bryan Gil is set to start the match against Real Madrid as a winger alongside Donny van de Beek.
Potential Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Gil, Van de Beek, Danjuma; Miovski
Real Madrid: Some good news for Carlo Ancelotti as both David Alaba and Vinicius Jr partially trained with the team on Friday and are slowly making their comeback in the team but won't be available for Saturday's clash.
Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Brahim
Prediction
The Blancos need to react and also put pressure on Hansi Flick's Barcelona ahead of the weekend. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Girona 1.