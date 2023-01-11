The 2023 National Women's Soccer League Draft will take place on Thursday, and be held in person for the first time since 2020. After multiple virtual drafts, the event returns to the United Soccer Coaches Convention, and 48 players will hear their name called at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Fans can watch the draft across CBS platforms beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ from with the first hour from 6 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network as well.

Previously known as the NWSL College Draft, the annual event has evolved over time. So let's take a look at what's new to the 2023 draft and go over the rules and procedures. You can find the NWSL's complete rules here.

Here's what's new to the draft

In the early wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA approved a waiver requested by the NWSL that allowed student-athletes who registered for the 2021 NWSL Draft and are selected by a NWSL team to decide if they will report to their NWSL club before or after their spring collegiate season. It was a unique edition to the draft brought on by global circumstances and this year's 2023 draft includes new processes.

For the 2023 draft the league introduced a new entry mechanism for players under the age of 18 who wish to enter the league. With the entry mechanism, there must be consent of the player and their parent or legal guardian. Teams can place eligible players on an Under-18 Entry List and they may be selected under specific criteria:

Each team is limited to two Under-18 players between its senior roster and the Entry List



Players must be signed to a guaranteed contract within 30 days of being placed on the list and the contract term must run through the season in which the player turns 18



Players will occupy a full roster spot and may be placed on or called up from the list at any time during the season



Players may not be waived or traded until the player has turned 18 or the team has received consent from both the player and parent or legal guardian



Players may not be selected in the expansion process



Players must reside with a parent or legal guardian until their 18th birthday



Players must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States



Under-18 Entry List slots are not tradeable



Draft selection process

Unlike last year, the 2023 draft does not feature expansion sides, and there are no compensatory picks in the draft. All 12 clubs will participate and there will be 12 draft picks per round for a total of 48 selections. In the first round, each team will have five minutes to announce their picks. Teams should submit their pick as soon as it is prepared and per official rules teams should not hold picks until the selection clock time expires if the pick is ready prior to clock expiration. After the first round, teams will have three minutes to announce their pick or forfeit their selection during rounds two, three, and four.

Draft rules and procedures

Draft day often includes trades with swapping of picks and player movement. All trades must be approved by the League before they are official and announced to the public. Players must be notified of the trade before details can be made public. That old phrase "a player to be named later" will be used in those instances when a player name cannot be announced per the rules.

Timeouts are also a factor throughout the draft. Teams may request three timeouts during the draft for further discussion, rule clarification or trade discussion. Timeouts are three minutes long and cannot be "stacked." For example: Team A can call a timeout for discussions or trades with Team B, but Team B cannot call a timeout to continue those same discussions or trades with Team A after the initial three-minute period from Team A expires. A pick must be made after the timeout. If a team fails to make or forfeit its selection in that time, it loses the opportunity to make its selection for the round.

The league also has the power to call timeouts at any time to resolve procedural issues or any other reason at its discretion. There will be a five-minute break after the first round and a two-minute organizational break between each later rounds.

Drafted players

Drafted players will be invited to participate in NWSL preseason training by the teams that drafted them in the season immediately following the draft. There will be protected period following the draft and the rights to any players selected in the NWSL Draft shall be assigned to the drafting club's College Protected List. Rights to players on a team's College Protected List are considered assets of the Club and may be kept, waived or traded during the signing window.

Teams will have an exclusive signing window for respective players drafted during the NWSL draft. A team may offer a Standard Player Agreement, trade the player's rights to another Team, or waive the player's rights. The signing sindow is 60 days and begins on the first day the drafted players report for training. If drafted players are waived and not selcted off waivers by a diffferent club, the player becomes discovery eligible.

For any player whose rights were acquired by a Team via trade or waivers and has never a) signed a professional contract, and b) was selected by another Team in the NWSL Draft, the Team will have a Signing Window that begins on the date the player reports to the Team to offer an SPA, trade the player's rights, or waive the player's rights.

Undrafted players

If a player eligible and registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft goes undrafted, they will be assigned as discovery eligible the day following the draft. Per NCAA, undrafted players may return to school and retain their collegiate eligibility if they notify their institution's Director of Athletics within 72 hours following the NWSL Draft. The player would be required to register for a subsequent NWSL Draft in order to play in the league in the season following the NWSL Draft.