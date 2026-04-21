Inter will host Como at San Siro on Tuesday for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals after the disappointing 0-0 draw of the first leg played in Como last month. The two sides have recently met in Serie A and produced one of the most entertaining matches of the season, won 4-3 by the team coached by Cristian Chivu. Inter are just one step away from securing the 2025–26 Serie A title and could also book their place in another final with a positive result on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas and his side have a chance to make history by reaching the first Coppa Italia final in the club's history. The winner of the semifinal will meet the winning team of the other semifinal between Atalanta and Lazio, which will be played in Bergamo on Wednesday. The final will take place in Rome at the Stadio Olimpico on May 13. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the second leg:

How to watch Inter vs. Como and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -145; Draw +280; Como +340

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Predicted lineups

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Francesco Acerbi, Yann Bisseck; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito.

Como XI: Jean Butez; Ignace Van der Brempt, Ramon Jacobo, Marc Kempf, Alex Valle; Lucas Da Cunha, Maximo Perrone; Diao, Nico Paz, Marttin Baturina; Tasos Douvikas.

Prediction

Como are not in great form as they lost the last two matches against Inter and Sassuolo, while the Nerazzurri are eyeing the chance to win the Italian Serie A this week and also clinch the Coppa Italia final. Pick: Inter 2, Como 1.