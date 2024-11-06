It's a battle between eighth and ninth in the Champions League league phase on Wednesday night and both Inter and Arsenal will head to the San Siro acutely aware of the value of three points this week. Both the Italian champions and Premier League runners-up haven't quite been the forces they might have expected to be in 2024-25; if they are to put together late-season title charges it would help no end if they could get a bye through the first knockout round of the competition.

The stakes may be high but this could be a game where defenses are on top. Arsenal and Inter make up half of the four sides who are yet to concede a goal in the competition, the former scoring three, the latter five. Will either be able to breach the opposition in the San Siro? Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 6 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter +170; Draw +210; Arsenal +188

Team news

Inter: Carlos Augusto remains sidelined with a thigh issue and Kristjan Asslani is a doubt and yet there are questions for Simone Inzaghi over how he sets up his squad given the two crucial games on the horizon. Indeed given the extra games in the Champions League this season a case could be made that Simone Inzaghi should prioritise the weekend meeting with Napoli, a point ahead of them in the Serie A table.

"We need both," said Inzaghi when asked which game he would prefer to win. "We know we are playing against two very strong teams. We're thinking about tomorrow's game for now. We're facing one of the best teams in Europe, with a very respected coach. They went point-for-point with Manchester City in the last two seasons in England."

Despite the warm words Inzaghi had for Arsenal it has been suggested that Marcus Thuram and Federico Di Marco might be held in reserve for the Napoli trip, Matteo Darmian and Mehdi Taremi coming into the XI instead.

Possible Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Darmian; Taremi, Martinez

Arsenal: Another side with a big game on the horizon, there will be those who wonder if Declan Rice's absence from the traveling squad to Milan was made with a view to Sunday's game at Chelsea. "Declan unfortunately has picked up an injury against Newcastle," said Mikel Arteta. "He was able to finish the game but he wasn't feeling good in the last few days so we have to assess him on Thursday to understand whether he will be fit or not for the weekend."

On the bright side, however, Martin Odegaard was able to play a full part in training on Tuesday, "a bit earlier than we expected", according to his manager. After nearly two months out with an ankle issue, however, might it be too soon for the club captain to go straight back in from the off? If so Arsenal will have to hope that Ben White can come in at right back, allowing Thomas Partey to move into midfield.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Jesus, Martinelli

Prediction

This might not be scintillating fare but given a low-energy draw would suit both sides, that might just be what transpires. PICK: Inter 0, Arsenal 0