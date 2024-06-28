Defending champion Italy take the next step toward a repeat when they face Switzerland on Saturday at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024. Italy, who are looking to pull even with Germany and Spain for the most Euro titles (three), finished second in Group B as they won their opener against Albania before losing to the Spaniards and drawing with Croatia. Switzerland, who were second in Group A, advanced to the knockout stage for a third straight time after defeating Hungary and drawing with Scotland and the host Germans.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Italians are +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Italy vs. Switzerland odds via SportsLine consensus, while the Swiss are +240 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +185 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Italy are -150 to advance, while Switzerland are +110. Before locking in any Switzerland vs. Italy picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down Italy vs. Switzerland from every angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. Italy:

Italy vs. Switzerland 90-minute money line: Italy +140, Switzerland +240, Draw +185

Italy vs. Switzerland over/under: 1.5 goals

Italy vs. Switzerland spread: Italy -0.5 (+135)



Italy vs. Switzerland to advance: Italy -150, Switzerland +110

ITA: The Italians have allowed only four goals over their last eight matches across all competitions

SWI: The Swiss have yielded fewer than two goals in 10 consecutive overall contests

Why you should back Italy

The Italians reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the previous four editions of this tournament. The club enters Saturday's match having lost just one of its last 12 Euro contests and one of its past nine across all competitions (5-3-1). After dropping a 1-0 decision to Spain, Italy avoided a second straight defeat as winger Mattia Zaccagni converted against Croatia in the 98th minute of their group-stage finale to earn them a 1-1 draw.

Italy have scored 19 goals over their last 12 games in this tournament while allowing only eight. They fell behind Albania just 23 seconds into their opening match but responded quickly, as defender Alessandro Bastoni converted in the 11th minute to even things. Midfielder Nicolo Barella broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with his 10th career international goal and second in seven Euro matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss are making their third consecutive trip to the knockout stage after failing to advance in their first three appearances in the tournament. They are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (3-4-0) and have lost just one of their 17 matches since falling to Portugal in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16. Midfielder Michel Aebischer was instrumental in the club's 3-1 triumph over Hungary in their group-stage opener, assisting on forward Kwadwo Duah's goal in the 12th minute before recording one of his own in the 45th minute.

Forward Breel Embolo capped the scoring during stoppage time in his first outing with the national team since the World Cup. Winger Xherdan Shaqiri earned Switzerland a point when he erased a deficit in the 26th minute of their 1-1 draw with Scotland, while forward Dan Ndoye converted against Germany in their 1-1 draw. Midfielder Remo Freuler has factored in on half of the side's goals in the competition, notching assists on the tallies by Aebischer and Ndoye. See which team to pick here.

