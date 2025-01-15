Less than a year removed from winning the Copa America Golden Ball for breaking Lionel Messi's record for assists in a single tournament with six, Colombia's James Rodriguez will be heading to Club Leon in Liga MX. Previously under contract with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, the 33-year-old struggled for playing time, only making seven appearances in all competitions, registering one assist. That led to his contract being terminated so he could find a new home which he did in joining Leon in a landmark move.

The Liga MX club paid Rayo Vallecano €1 million as a goodwill gesture for signing Rodriguez as the move will certainly help their ambitions of winning the Club World Cup. Taking place during the summer of 2025 in the United States, Leon are one of three Liga MX sides taking part in the extended competition alongside CF Monterrey and CF Pachuca.

Both the tournament and the 2026 World Cup will be hosted in North America as the focus of leagues has been turning to showcase themselves in the best light possible for these tournaments. After Inter Miami brought Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer, there has been an influx of talent to the Americas and it's only continuing to grow.

It's not all stars either as Pachuca added Fluminense hero John Kennedy to help their CWC journey. Kennedy not only scored to secure the first Copa Libertadores for Fluminense but he also was able to find the back of the net at the Club World Cup. Adding experience like that alongside globally experienced players like Borja Baston is a way to ensure they can make the best mark possible.

With players such as Oliver Giroud, Alex Telles, Memphis Depay, Lucas Ocampos, Alex Sandro and others now plying their trade between Mexico, Brazil, and America, the impact of exposure and spending in these leagues continues to increase. While only time will tell if these upticks are here to stay after 2026, things such as rule changes within Major League Soccer to increase spending will give these increases a shot at sticking.

Good performances by teams in the Club World Cup will not only net prize money to assist with securing more signings but also a chance at gaining more exposure due to facing top teams in the world. While the expansion of the tournament does add more minutes to players who are already pushed to their limits, that increase for smaller clubs is one of the side effects of the expansion.

Leagues like MLS have been trying to establish themselves in the global soccer hierarchy and that's where being able to play the world's best teams is critical in providing a chance to make statements. Of course, it's not only important to share the pitch with the world's best but these teams need to also show that they belong on that pitch with them. Adding global superstars like Rodriguez will help with that if they have some magic left but these leagues are showing that there are reasons to pay attention in the lead-up to the tournament as smaller clubs aim to compete with the best of the best.