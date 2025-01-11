Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is one step closer to leaving Napoli during the January transfer window. Napoli manager Antonio Conte has confirmed the player's intention to leave the Azzurri this winter. French side PSG are currently in talks with Napoli and the agents of the Georgian winger as they seek an agreement, according to the latest reports.

Conte, who was appointed at Napoli in the summer 2024, spoke during the press conference ahead of his team's Serie A match against Hellas Verona about the future of Kvaratskhelia.

"Yes, Kvara asked the club to be sold."

Conte was open to speaking on the matter after journalists asked him for clarification about the rumors regarding the future of the winger. "I talked to the player and he confirmed it. I feel a great disappointment because I spent six months working with him, making him feel at the center of the project, and working with the club. After six months we returned to the starting point.

"This means that I was not so incisive in convincing the two parties to move forward together. Today I find myself at a point where I have to take a step back. I can't keep those who don't want to stay with chains. Now the situation is that the club, Kvara and his entourage have to solve. I don't want you to think that if the player has to stay I have put the veto. I did it this summer. He is not available for the match with Verona. We are going to lose an important player" , he said.

Napoli are reportedly asking a €80 million fee to sell the player this winter, while PSG are also talking with the agents of the player to find an agreement on personal terms. After after scoring a total of 30 goals in 107 games played in all competitions, winning the 2022-23 Serie A title and being awarded MVP that season, the story between Kvaratskhelia and Napoli seem to be almost over.