It's always time to talk about Kylian Mbappe, even when he's injured. The Real Madrid and French star is currently unavailable as he recovers from a hamstring injury, but his recent trip to Italy has sparked anger and criticism from fans. Mbappe, who next month will lead the French national team at the 2026 World Cup, was seen in Sardinia over the past several days as he's currently granted some time off by the medical staff of the Spanish team, as he can't be included in the roster. Still, the timing seemed unconventional.

There is also an online petition to ask for Real Madrid to sell Mbappe in the summer that has reached over 1.2 million signatures: "Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don't stay silent — sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club's future", the petition says.

The images of Mbappe in Sardinia have circulated over the past few days, when Real Madrid's weekend win over Espanyol delayed Barcelona's chance to clinch the La Liga title. That opportunity now shifts to this Sunday, when the two rivals face off in Barcelona in what promises to be one of the most highly anticipated El Clasicos in recent years. Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa spoke on the matter after the game.

"Each player does what they consider appropriate in their free time. We didn't build Real Madrid with players who play in tuxedos, but with players who finish matches with shirts full of sweat and mud, through effort and sacrifice. This is a club where no player has ever been, is, or ever will be bigger than Real Madrid".

On Tuesday, Mbappe's camp issued a statement to AFP, saying: "Part of the criticisms are based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club. This is not corresponding to the reality of the commitment and the work that Kylian does daily for the good of the team."

During his second season at the club, Mbappe scored 41 goals in 41 games played with Real Madrid, but he's only won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the Spanish Super Cup since joining the club at the end of his contract with PSG in the summer 2024. In the first season without the French star, the side led by Luis Enrique won the Champions League for the first time in their history, winning 5-0 the final against Inter in Munich last year. Mbappe will represent France at the 2026 World Cup this summer, his third appearance at the tournament. He previously won the 2018 edition and narrowly missed out in 2022, where he scored a historic hat-trick in the final, becoming the second player ever to do so after Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final, but ultimately falling to Lionel Messi and Argentina.