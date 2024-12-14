Liverpool have a chance to get back to their winning ways in the Premier League after dropping points against Newcastle when they welcome a tricky customer in Fulham to Anfield. Under Marco Silva, Fulham have risen to 10th and find themselves only two points off of a European place. While a lot needs to be done to keep that dream alive, the arrival of Emile Smith Rowe and the strong form of Antonee Robinson has propelled the Cottagers.

An away trip to Anfield is the toughest fixture in the Premier League right now, but if Fulham are to secure a European place, these are the kind of matches that they stealing points from goes a long way to help sneaking into those top spots. They've already played Arsenal to a draw at Craven Cottage, which should give Fulham confidence, but away from home they haven't been as adept at picking up points and there's no better time than now to change that.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Dec. 14 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 14 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -320; Draw +450; Fulham +800

Storylines

Liverpool: Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate will still be out for this match, giving Arne Slot limited options in defense. Konstantinos Tsimikas will also miss out, but a few injuries are getting better. Alisson is closing in on a return and Diogo Jota could be a game-time decision adding to Liverpool's depth in attack.

Liverpool predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez

Fulham: After adding a spark to the attack, Reiss Nelson will be out for a few months with a thigh injury, while Calvin Bassey and Tom Cairney are both suspended. Bassey's defensive partner Joachim Andersen is also on the mend, but won't be back for this match.

Fulham predicted XI: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Jorge Cuenca, Issa Diop, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Emile Smith Rowe, Raul Jimenez

Prediction

Fulham's lack of healthy defenders will prove to be too much to overcome as they fall away from home. Pick: Liverpool 2, Fulham 1