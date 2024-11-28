After dropping points in the first match of the Ruben Amorim era away to Ipswich Town, the Old Trafford faithful will get to back their new manager as he looks to mold the team in his image as Manchester United host Bodo/Glimt in Europa League action. After drawing Ipswich, Amorim stated that United would need time to adjust to his ideas but playing in knockout competitions, time isn't exactly on his side.

Getting out of Premier League play will help offer a chance for Amorim to take a look at players further down his roster but United will also need consistency as they adjust to the new boss, so there's a balance to be found.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Nov. 28 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 28 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -500; Draw +525; Bodo/Glimt +1100

Storylines

Manchester United: While a new manager bounce is usually expected for bigger teams like United, Amorim needs to undo a lot of what Erik ten Hag established. It will make it take longer to have this be a free-flowing team again but having more games to instill things will be important. Bodo/Glimt are a good test at this stage of the season to see if United can build on the good from their match against the Tractor Boys.

Manchester United predicted XI: Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Matthis de Ligt, Noussair Mazaroui, Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hoklund

Bodo/Glimt: A young team but an experienced one, the Norwegian side will be up for the challenge of traveling to Old Trafford. As United gets used to their new manager, they are vulnerable which is where an experienced team can make things happen. Bodo/Glimt are in a good position with seven points through four matches but taking points off of matches like this one would go a long way to securing a berth right to the round of 16.

Bodo Glimt predicted XI: Nikita Haikin, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Odin Luras Bjortuft, Villads Nielsen, Fredrik Sjovold, Hakon Evjen, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes, Philip Zinckernagel, August Mikkelsen, Jens Petter Hauge

Prediction

Amorim will pick up his first victory of many as United boss as the team begins to establish themselves under him but growing pains will still remain. Pick: Manchester United 3, Bodo/Glimt 1