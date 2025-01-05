As Liverpool keeps rolling with their unbeaten streak in all competitions now at 23 matches, they'll have to balance hosting Manchester United at Anfield with a tricky EFL Cup midweek fixture against Tottenham. For most teams, that would be an issue but under Arne Slot, the Reds have shown that a little rotation isn't going to stop them from winning games. A side doesn't go on a run like Liverpool's by accident which spells danger for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United.

The Red Devils have lost three consecutive matches, conceding seven goals and scoring zero. While that may suggest that Liverpool will hang a massive number on United, that's where it's tough to judge the Reds because they're just as happy winning 5-0 as they are winning 1-0, but that doesn't mean that there won't be value to exploit in this clash for mining bets.

Let's take a look at the best bets:

Virgil van Dijk shot on target (+195)

While it feels heinous to take a center back for a shot on target at such poor odds, this is a play that makes a lot of sense when considering that Liverpool have set play delivery from players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester United struggle to defend set plays. With how Liverpool can dominate possession, corners and free kicks aren't too hard to come by providing Van Dijk with plenty of opportunities to test Andre Onana's net.

Curtis Jones to take two-plus shots (-130)

Moving into an advanced position as a No. 10 under Slot, Jones has had more freedom to operate in the center of the park and he has run with it. This is one that's best to wait for lineups as Jones may not start the match but in his last two starts, it's a line that he has hit. As long as he's in advanced positions, the shots will come. If Dominik Szoboszlai starts with Jones deeper, then it's something to avoid but otherwise this is a ladder spot up to four shots.

Mohamed Salah to score and Liverpool to lead at half (+175)

I don't like advocating for negative odd goalscorers although if there's one worth taking on form, it's the current Premier League Golden Boot leader. But, Liverpool will come out of the gates quickly and if they do score, odds are that they'll get the party started early and that Salah will be involved. Every parlay comes with inherent risk but Liverpool's form helps mitigate that.

Score prediction: Liverpool 3, Man United 0

How to watch and odds