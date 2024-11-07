With two more matches remaining before Ruben Amorim takes over, Manchester United are looking to make the best of them. Ruud Van Nistelrooy will again be at the helm for their Europa League tie as his time as interim manager nears its end. With a win and a draw under his belt, he can help the Red Devils get their form back in another competition if their attacking improvements hold hosting the Greek side.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Nov. 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -475; Draw +500; PAOK +1100

Storylines

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes has been able to get back to his best as of late and along with it, United's form is also in an upswing. He now has scored three goals and assisted one more in his last three matches and will look to add to that at home. Van Nistelrooy will have decisions to make on if he should start struggling attackers like Rasmus Hojlund but a match like facing PAOK could be a chance to improve the form of struggling players.

Manchester United predicted lineup: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, Noussair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee

PAOK: Flying high in domestic play, the Greek side have yet to pick up a victory in Europa League play so far with two losses and one draw. Coming into Old Trafford is a tough test for anyone but PAOK will be up for this game. Left back Johnny will at least be familiar with facing Manchester United from his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers and that experience could help the team with knowing what to expect.

PAOK predicted lineup: Dominik Kotarski, Johnny, Omar Colley, Tomasz Kedziora, Juan Sastre, Mohamed Camara, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Tiason, Giannis Konstantelias, Andrija Zivkovic, Brandon

Prediction

The improvements will continue to come for the Red Devils as they pick up a comprehensive victory at home behind the form of their captain Fernandes. Pick: Manchester United 3, PAOK 1