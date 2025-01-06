Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford might leave the side coached by Ruben Amorim this winter and one possible destination that has emerged is AC Milan, where the English winger could join American Christian Pulisic on top of the Rossoneri attack. It wouldn't necessarily be a long term deal but the team is reportedly considering signing him at least until the end of the current season.

According to Sky Italy, AC Milan are among the clubs interested in Rashford, especially as Manchester United are also willing to pay part of his salary for the rest of the 2024-25 season and then potentially include an option to sign him permanently in the summer.

Rashford, who will turn 28 this year, is currently out of the squad with Manchester United and played his last game with the Red Devils on December 7 against Nottingham Forrest, before Amorim decided to exclude him from the squad for the subsequent games played by Manchester United. The agents of the English striker are now exploring the options for him during this winter transfer window, and AC Milan emerged as one of the best options on the table so far.

The Rossoneri might decide to sell striker Noah Okafor this winter, as RB Leipzig are currently in contact to sign him permanently. If he leaves, the side now coached by Sergio Conceicao will go back on the market and Rashford then can become a great opportunity to fill the gap in that position.

Despite an exciting career at Manchester United, the future of Rashford was always at the center of rumors involving a possible departure from Old Trafford, especially after the last two disappointing years under both Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim, when he only scored 15 goals in all competitions. With his contract due in the summer 2028, Rashford's time at the club might come to and end this winter.

AC Milan would be an ideal place to play for the first time outside of England, similarly to Pulisic, who found the team he needed in Milan. The Rossoneri are going through a big revolution after sacking Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca who was appointed in the summer 2024 and replacing him with the former FC Porto coach Conceicao after a disappointing start of the season.

Rashford needs a place where he could find again his love for the game and where he can show his potential. AC Milan don't necessarily need another left attacking winger, where Rafael Leao is starting and also where Pulisic can occasionally play, but signing Rashford might become one of those opportunities that you just need to take in a winter transfer window.