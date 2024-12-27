Inter striker Marcus Thuram sees a future for himself in America. The French attacker said he would "love to work with American TV" and also sees himself in the future doing what former French striker Thierry Henry "does with CBS." Thuram, who joined the Italian giants in the summer 2023, sat down with La Gazzetta dello Sport and spoke about his time at Inter, but also his plans for the future.

Thuram, 27, has a special friendship with Henry, who played with Thuram's father Lilian and it's shown in multiple times during interviews with CBS Sports Golazo. Thuram, asked by La Gazzetta where he sees himself in 15 years, answered, "I'd like to do what Titì does, with CBS. I'd love to work with an American TV, it's much more relaxed. Here in Italy or in France we take ourselves too seriously. Anyways, I'd love to live in the U.S."

Thuram joined Inter as a free agent last season, and since then won the Serie A title pairing up with Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez, creating one of the best attacks around Europe. This season, Thuram has already scored 12 goals in 17 Serie A games, and he's currently the top scorer of the tournament alongside Atalanta's Mateo Retegui.

When Inter signed Thuram, the parties agreed to insert a 85 million release clause in the contract, but the French striker made it clear what he wants to do. "I will never leave Inter with the release clause, due to the relationship I have here with everyone. The clause is there, but I won't decide by myself."